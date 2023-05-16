 Post Malone Reveals Next Album Details - Noise11.com
Post Malone

Post Malone

Post Malone Reveals Next Album Details

by Music-News.com on May 17, 2023

in News

Post Malone has revealed the details and release date of his fifth album, Austin.

The forthcoming album is slated for a 28 July release and will be preceded by a new single Mourning, which drops on 19 May.

Post Malone made the announcement via an Instagram Reel posted on 16 May.

“I wanted to say that I love you guys so very fucking much,” Post Malone said in the video. “I’m here on tour in Europe right now, and I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer. It’s called Austin. Like my name – that is my name.”

Post Malone also expressed his excitement about the album, calling it the “most challenging” yet and the “funnest” music he’s ever made.

“I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you,” he added.

Austin is Post Malone’s follow-up to Twelve Carat Toothache, released in 2022.

In conjunction with the new album, Malone has announced a 24-date tour of North America titled If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying, which kicks off in July.

