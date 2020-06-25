 Spice Girls Plot 2021 Farewell Tour - Noise11.com
Spice Girls Plot 2021 Farewell Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2020

Music icons the Spice Girls are reportedly planning to hit the road again for the final time in 2021.

After Sporty Spice Mel C recently revealed the group would “love to do more shows” and teased the possibility of shows in the U.S., South America, Southeast Asia, and Australia, sources told Britain’s The Sun newspaper the Wannabe stars are anticipating the tour will be their last.

“It’s going to be a huge year and the girls are excited,” they shared. “After all the coronavirus problems, there really needs to be something to look forward to and they want to take over 2021 with a tour.”

Mel has reportedly been a major driving force in getting Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Horner to go back out on the road, having spent the year since their Spice World – 2019 Tour finishing her eighth studio album, due for release soon, which features the singles Who I Am and Blame It On Me.

The Spice World jaunt sold an impressive 700,000 tickets from its 13 dates across the U.K., with sources confirming: “It proved how high the demand is for more.”

Victoria Beckham, the fifth member of the original line-up, decided to sit the last tour out but remains friends with her ex-bandmates and supported their decision to play the shows. Since leaving the band, she has focused her energies on her fashion career, including her eponymous high-end label.

