 Spice Girls Songwriter Says There Are Songs In The Vault - Noise11.com
Spice Girls

Spice Girls

Spice Girls Songwriter Says There Are Songs In The Vault

by Music-News.com on July 13, 2021

in News

Spice Girls songwriter Biff Stannard is trying to convince them to release more unheard tracks.

The producer – who worked with the iconic girl group on huge hits like ‘Wannabe’, ‘Spice Up Your Life’ and ‘2 Become 1’ – admitted there are more unreleased tracks in the archives after 1996 demo ‘Feed Your Love’ dropped last week, but the band can’t decide whether or not to make them public.

Speaking during an Instagram Live, he said: “There are other demos, I know that’s a big question you all want to know.

“The decision about other demos isn’t mine, but there are other demos and there’s stuff going on. But I can’t confirm.

“I’d like the other demo releases to happen too, of course I would. You’ve got to remember that there’s five girls — it’s their decision, it’s not mine.

“I’m just part of it. I can ask them and do puppy dog eyes but it’s their decision at the end of the day. They’ve had control from the very beginning so they will decide as a group.”

While the group – comprised of Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Geri Horner, Mel B and Victoria Beckham – are yet to make a decision, Biff has weighed in on fan favourite song ‘W.O.M.A.N.’, which they played live in 1999 but never released in full.

He suggested it could see the light of day for the anniversary of third album ‘Forever’ – which came out in 2000 – as it was originally penned for that record.

He added: “If ‘W.O.M.A.N.’ was going to be done, it wouldn’t be now, because it wasn’t for the first album.”

Meanwhile, the songwriter – who has continued to work with Melanie C on her solo projects – admitted he would still love the girls to release a fourth album.

He said: “Discussions about new music? No. I feel like maybe I could start that discussion but I don’t think the pandemic has helped that, really.

“Do I think a fourth album would hurt their legacy? Not if it was great.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ron S Peno and the Superstitions
Ron S Peno Sets Album Launch Dates

Ron S Peno and the Superstitions have locked in dates for the launch of ‘Do The Understanding’.

24 seconds ago
Diesel and band photo by Ros O'Gorman
Diesel Praises Duane McDonald For Powering Through Red Hot Summer and Into One Electric Day

Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel) has praised Australian promoter Duane McDonald for his persistence in keeping the Red Hot Summer tour on track by adjusting to the health challenges now essential to maintaining the safety of large crowds.

1 hour ago
Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls
Emma Bunton Weds Jade Jones

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones have finally tied the knot.

16 hours ago
Moby photo by Ros O'Gorman
Moby Took Nearly 10 Years To Release ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad’

Moby took nearly the entire 90s from the time he wrote his classic ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad’ to releasing it.

1 day ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl’s The Dee Gees Set To Release ‘Hail Satin’

Dave Grohl has turned the Bee Gees into the Dee Gees with an album of covers ‘Hail Satin’ coming July 17.

1 day ago
The Chemical Brothers, music news, noise11.com
Chemical Brothers Prepare For Return

The Chemical Brothers will find returning to the stage “emotional”.

1 day ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Is Making New Music

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is working on new music.

2 days ago