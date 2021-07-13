Spice Girls Songwriter Says There Are Songs In The Vault - Noise11.com

Spice Girls songwriter Biff Stannard is trying to convince them to release more unheard tracks.

The producer – who worked with the iconic girl group on huge hits like ‘Wannabe’, ‘Spice Up Your Life’ and ‘2 Become 1’ – admitted there are more unreleased tracks in the archives after 1996 demo ‘Feed Your Love’ dropped last week, but the band can’t decide whether or not to make them public.

Speaking during an Instagram Live, he said: “There are other demos, I know that’s a big question you all want to know.

“The decision about other demos isn’t mine, but there are other demos and there’s stuff going on. But I can’t confirm.

“I’d like the other demo releases to happen too, of course I would. You’ve got to remember that there’s five girls — it’s their decision, it’s not mine.

“I’m just part of it. I can ask them and do puppy dog eyes but it’s their decision at the end of the day. They’ve had control from the very beginning so they will decide as a group.”

While the group – comprised of Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Geri Horner, Mel B and Victoria Beckham – are yet to make a decision, Biff has weighed in on fan favourite song ‘W.O.M.A.N.’, which they played live in 1999 but never released in full.

He suggested it could see the light of day for the anniversary of third album ‘Forever’ – which came out in 2000 – as it was originally penned for that record.

He added: “If ‘W.O.M.A.N.’ was going to be done, it wouldn’t be now, because it wasn’t for the first album.”

Meanwhile, the songwriter – who has continued to work with Melanie C on her solo projects – admitted he would still love the girls to release a fourth album.

He said: “Discussions about new music? No. I feel like maybe I could start that discussion but I don’t think the pandemic has helped that, really.

“Do I think a fourth album would hurt their legacy? Not if it was great.”

