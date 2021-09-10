 Stevie Nicks Blasts Back At Lindsey Buckingham - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks Blasts Back At Lindsey Buckingham

by Paul Cashmere on September 10, 2021

in News

Steve Nicks has broken her silence about Lindsey Buckingham after his sacking from Fleetwood Mac in 2018.

Nicks said in a statement in The Guardian, “To be exceedingly clear, I did not have him fired, I did not ask for him to be fired, I did not demand he be fired. Frankly, I fired myself. I proactively removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic to my wellbeing. I was done. If the band went on without me, so be it. I have championed independence my whole life, and I believe every human being should have the absolute freedom to set their boundaries of what they can and cannot work with. And after many lengthy group discussions, Fleetwood Mac, a band whose legacy is rooted in evolution and change, found a new path forward with two hugely talented new members”.

She was responding to a comment Buckingham made to Rolling Stones. She “wanted to shape the band in her own image, a more mellow thing,” he said. “I think others in the band just felt that they were not empowered enough individually, for whatever their own reasons, to stand up for what was right. And so it became a little bit like Trump and the Republicans.”

Buckingham also made an outlandish and cruel comment to Rolling Stone about childless Nicks saying that after he had his first child at 48, “It certainly wasn’t lost on her that … I did get in under the wire.”

Nicks fired back, “I’m proud of the life choices I’ve made, and it seems a shame for him to pass judgment on anyone who makes a choice to live their life on their own terms, even if it looks differently from what his life choices have been.”

According to Eagles’ Don Henley Nicks song ‘Sara’ is about the unborn child they never had. Nicks has publicly said, “Had I married Don and had that baby, and had she been a girl, I would have named her Sara… It’s accurate, but not the entirety of it.”

Nicks has cancelled all of her upcoming shows because of the ongoing pandemic. Buckingham is touring the USA and about to tour the UK as a solo artist.

