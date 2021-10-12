Summersalt Add Gold Coast and Adelaide Shows - Noise11.com

Summersalt has a couple of extra dates for Queensland and South Australia. Missy Higgins will headline the show on the Gold Coast while The Teskey Brothers are lined up for Adelaide.

Promoter, John Zaccaria said “after powering through a tumultuous time for live concerts, we are so excited to bring another great round of shows to Queensland & South Australia. We’re all keen to get back to enjoying fun days out with friends and some of Australia’s best live music. We have another top line-up of homegrown Aussie talent to bring to the Gold Coast & Adelaide and can’t wait to see music fans out again making sensational summer memories with their mates.”

SUMMERSALT

QUEEN ELIZABETH PARK, COOLANGATTA

Missy Higgins, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, Birds Of Tokyo,

The Waifs, Tulliah

Sunday, 20th February 2022

SUMMERSALT

GLENELG BEACH, GLENELG

The Teskey Brothers, Xavier Rudd, Kasey Chambers,

Holy Holy, The Dreggs, Tulliah

Sunday, 20th March 2022

Tickets on sale for both shows on Saturday 16th October at 10.00am

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

SHOWS ALREADY ANNOUNCED:

SUMMERSALT

ROYAL TASMANIAN BOTANICAL GARDENS, HOBART

Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds Of Tokyo, Pete Murray,

The Waifs, The Dreggs, Tulliah

Sunday, 6th February 2022

SUMMERSALT

ESPLANADE PARK, FREMANTLE

Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds Of Tokyo, The Waifs, Pete Murray,

Coterie, Banjo Lucia

Sunday, 6th March 2022

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments