Summersalt Add Gold Coast and Adelaide Shows - Noise11.com

Summersalt has a couple of extra dates for Queensland and South Australia. Missy Higgins will headline the show on the Gold Coast while The Teskey Brothers are lined up for Adelaide.
Promoter, John Zaccaria said “after powering through a tumultuous time for live concerts, we are so excited to bring another great round of shows to Queensland & South Australia. We’re all keen to get back to enjoying fun days out with friends and some of Australia’s best live music. We have another top line-up of homegrown Aussie talent to bring to the Gold Coast & Adelaide and can’t wait to see music fans out again making sensational summer memories with their mates.”
SUMMERSALT
QUEEN ELIZABETH PARK, COOLANGATTA
Missy Higgins, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, Birds Of Tokyo,
The Waifs, Tulliah
Sunday, 20th February 2022
SUMMERSALT
GLENELG BEACH, GLENELG
The Teskey Brothers, Xavier Rudd, Kasey Chambers,
Holy Holy, The Dreggs, Tulliah
Sunday, 20th March 2022
Tickets on sale for both shows on Saturday 16th October at 10.00am
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au
SHOWS ALREADY ANNOUNCED:
SUMMERSALT
ROYAL TASMANIAN BOTANICAL GARDENS, HOBART
Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds Of Tokyo, Pete Murray,
The Waifs, The Dreggs, Tulliah
Sunday, 6th February 2022
SUMMERSALT
ESPLANADE PARK, FREMANTLE
Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds Of Tokyo, The Waifs, Pete Murray,
Coterie, Banjo Lucia
Sunday, 6th March 2022
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook