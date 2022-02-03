 SXSW Announces 73 More Acts for 2022 Conference - Noise11.com
SXSW 2022

SXSW Announces 73 More Acts for 2022 Conference

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

As the SXSW music festival and conference draws closer for 2022 there will be a weekly update on acts added to the festival.

73 artists from around the world have been added to the 2022 schedule.

SXSW weekly artist list for February 3 (73 artists)

This list is subject to change and artists may drop.

ADOY (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Advertisement (Los Angeles CA)
Akinyemi (Queens NY)
Angel White (Dallas TX)
Anik Khan (New York NY)
Aqyila (Mississauga ON)
Baby Queen (London UK-ENGLAND)
BeauSoleil Trio avec Michael Doucet (Lafayette LA)
Benét (Richmond VA)
Bitch (Los Angeles CA)
Blackillac (Austin TX)
Calder Allen (Austin TX)
Cecilia and The Broken Hearts (Austin TX)
CID RIM (Vienna AUSTRIA)
Clarence James (Austin TX)
Colatura (Brooklyn NY)
Contour (Charleston SC)
Deezie Brown (Bastrop TX)
Detalji (Helsinki FINLAND)
Dialtone (Tulsa OK)
Diamond Booms (Austin TX)
DJ JRO (Austin TX)
Emily Nenni (Nashville TN)
Esther Rose (Santa Fe NM)
Fade Em All (Houston TX)
Felix III (Brooklyn NY)
Galvezton (Galveston TX)
Gothess Jasmine (Austin TX)
Harlis Sweetwater (Huntington Beach CA)
Horrorchata (Brooklyn NY)
ilham (Queens NY)
Iman Nunez (Yonkers NY)
Invoke (Austin TX)
JBABE (Chennai INDIA)
Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys (Opelousas LA)
John Moreland (Tulsa OK)
Kayan (Mumbai INDIA)
Kiko Villamizar (Austin TX)
Laveda (Albany NY)
Le Coco Ramos (Miami FL)
Le Ren (Montreal QC)
Lesly Reynaga (Austin TX)
LHF Lil Ke (Austin TX)
Lion Heights (Austin TX)
LYNN (Birmingham AL)
Making Movies (Kansas City MO)
Mama Duke (Austin TX)
María Toledo (Toledo SPAIN)
Mauvey (Vancouver CANADA)
Maya Malkin (Montreal CANADA)
Miss Taint (San Antonio TX)
Mother Falcon (Austin TX)
OJO (Austin TX)
Paradox Rei (San Antonio TX)
Petey (Los Angeles CA)
Quentin and the Past Lives (Austin TX)
SASAMI (Los Angeles CA)
Shaun Solo (Austin TX)
Smirk (Los Angeles CA)
Snotty Nose Rez Kids (Vancouver CANADA)
SPEAK (Los Angeles CA)
Steph Simon (Tulsa OK)
Student 1 (Minneapolis MN)
Stunna Girl (Sacramento CA)
Sub*T (Brooklyn NY)
SURL (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
TEDDYTHELEGACY (Austin TX)
Tequila Rock Revolution (Austin TX)
Tessellated (Kingston JAMAICA)
ViVii (Stockholm SWEDEN)
WACOTRON (Waco TX)
Working Mens Club (Todmorden UK-ENGLAND)
World Music Unleashed (Austin TX)

SXSW 2022 is on from March 11 to 20 in Austin, Texas.

