 SXSW Issues Coronavirus Statement Ahead Of 2020 Conference - Noise11.com
SXSW 2020

SXSW 2020

SXSW Issues Coronavirus Statement Ahead Of 2020 Conference

by Paul Cashmere on March 4, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

SXSW says its 2020 music conference and festival will go ahead but has issued a statement regarding Coronavirus (COVID19).

The statement says health issues for the Austin community are being considered and while the conference at this stage will not be cancelled, SXSW has issued precautions and advice for people travelling to Austin next week.

Regarding the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: SXSW is working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event. As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, we are proceeding with the 2020 event with the health and safety of our attendees, staff, and volunteers as our top priority.

On February 28, Austin Public Health updated their FAQ about COVID-19 and SXSW with the following language:

“Q: Does the COVID-19 situation change plans for SXSW and other large festivals/events?

A: APH will continue to communicate with the CDC and health departments nationwide as many cities host large events. At this time, no health departments in the state have requested the cancellation of any gatherings as the current risk of person-to-person spread in their jurisdictions remains low. Historically, March is not a peak international travel month in Austin, but we will continue to monitor. Information and practices are changing during this rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to follow national guidelines. This being said, there are no imminent plans to postpone any current events. For more information about monitoring and operations click here.

The health of the Austin community and those who visit our City is our highest priority. APH coordinates with South by Southwest (SXSW) annually to monitor and prepare for any public health emergencies during the festival – this year is no different. While in flu season, APH is working with SXSW to disseminate disease prevention messaging to help keep attendees and the entire Austin community safe. APH routinely monitors nearly 80 communicable diseases, which will continue throughout the year as travelers visit Austin every day for various international events. APH is also working with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor and prepare for any local cases of COVID-19.”

There is a lot about COVID-19 that is still unknown, but what we do know is that personal hygiene is of critical importance. We hope that people follow the science, implement the recommendations of public health agencies, and continue to participate in the activities that make our world connected.

Prevention tips from Austin Public Health include:

– Washing your hands for 20 seconds and using alcohol based hand sanitizer
– When coughing and sneezing, cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – discard tissue immediately into a closed bin
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
– Do not attend the event if you are feeling ill. If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, call Austin Public Health at 3-1-1. If it is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

jimjonesrevueantones2011-03-18-1 jimjonesrevueantones2011-03-18-8 jimjonesrevueantones2011-03-18-11 jimjonesrevueantones2011-03-18-24 jimjonesrevueantones2011-03-18-43 SXSW Austin Streets - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman SXSW Austin Streets - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Big Scary, Sounds Australia Aussie Block Party - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Big Scary, Sounds Australia Aussie Block Party - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ian Moore, Skinny's Ballroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rosie Flores - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rosie Flores - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dash Rip Rock, Frank - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dash Rip Rock, Frank - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

SXSW 2020
SXSW Adds Another 108 Acts

SXSW has added 108 more showcase acts for the 2020 music conference in Austin, Texas.

February 14, 2020
SXSW 2020
105 More Acts Added To SXSW

SXSW has added a further 105 acts to the 2020 music festival.

January 31, 2020
A Swayze and the Ghosts
Nine Out of 14 Australian Acts Added To SXSW Are From Melbourne

14 more Australian acts have been added to the SXSW showcase roster for 2020 with nine out of 14 coming from Melbourne and once again demonstrating up a complete fuck up the New South Wales music industry has become under Premier Gladys.

November 14, 2019
Baker Boy
Baker Boy and Alex The Astronaut Are Heading To SXSW 2020

17 Australian acts and three New Zealand have been announced in the first round of SXSW acts for 2020.

October 17, 2019
Phil Tripp at the Aussie BBQ SXSW 2009
Phil Tripp Departs SXSW, Upcoming Meet ‘N’ Greets Cancelled

Phil Tripp, the SXSW representative for Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii, has left SXSW after 17 years.

July 4, 2019
Roky Erickson at SXSW 2008 photo bt Ros O'Gorman
Austin Legend Roky Erickson has died at age 71

Roky Erickson, one-time lead singer of psychedelic band 13th Floor Elevators, has died in Austin, Texas at the age of 71.

June 1, 2019
Angie McMahon
Australia’s Angie McMahon Wins A Grulke Prize at SXSW

Melbourne singer-songwriter Angie McMahon has been awarded the Grulke Prize for Developing Non-U.S. Act at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

March 17, 2019