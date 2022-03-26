 Taylor Hawkins Had 10 Substances In His System - Noise11.com
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Hawkins Had 10 Substances In His System

by Music-News.com on March 27, 2022

in News

Taylor Hawkins had “10 different substances” in his system when he died on Friday.

Officials from the Office of the Attorney General of Colombia issued a press release via social media on Saturday in which they reported that the late Foo Fighters’ drummer had multiple substances in his body at the time of his passing in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia. He was aged 50.

These included THC, which is the psychoactive compound in cannabis, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, which are a type of sedative medication, and opioids.

No official cause of death was given, and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, a representative for the District Secretary of Health stated that emergency services were called to the Casa Medina hotel after Hawkins reported suffering from chest pains.

Medics performed CPR manoeuvres on arrival, but the musician was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognised internationally for his work,” local health officials said in a statement. “Besides, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues, and followers.”

The Foo Fighters had been due to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá on Friday, and Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman
Joey Kramer Is Taking A Break From Aerosmith

Joey Kramer is taking a "temporary leave of absence" from Aerosmith.

8 hours ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Anthony Kiedes on the Construction of Red Hot Chili Peppers Lyrics

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss the group’s new song “Not The One” from their forthcoming album ‘Unlimited Love’ due out next week. He tells Zane about how the song came together, his approach to writing lyrics, and more.

11 hours ago
Keith Martin
Singer/Songwriter Keith Martin Found Dead At Age 55

'Because Of You' hitmaker Keith Martin has passed away at the age of 55.

1 day ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Posts Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

Stevie Nicks has remembered Taylor Hawkins’s “glorious smile” in an emotional tribute.

1 day ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Hawkins Complained Of Chest Pains Shortly Before His Death

The death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins appears to be from a heart attack.

1 day ago
Skid Row
Skid Row To Release First Album Since 2006

Skid Row are back with a brand new album for 2022 which will be their first since 2006.

2 days ago
Hall and Oates Marigold Sky
Hall & Oates Release ‘Marigold Sky’ For The First Time Ever On Vinyl

'Marigold Sky’ was the 15th Daryl Hall & John Oates album. The album was originally released as an Indie record and didn’t get the exposure Hall & Oates were accustomed to as RCA and Arista artists.

2 days ago