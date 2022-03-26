Taylor Hawkins Had 10 Substances In His System - Noise11.com

Taylor Hawkins had “10 different substances” in his system when he died on Friday.

Officials from the Office of the Attorney General of Colombia issued a press release via social media on Saturday in which they reported that the late Foo Fighters’ drummer had multiple substances in his body at the time of his passing in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia. He was aged 50.

These included THC, which is the psychoactive compound in cannabis, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, which are a type of sedative medication, and opioids.

No official cause of death was given, and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, a representative for the District Secretary of Health stated that emergency services were called to the Casa Medina hotel after Hawkins reported suffering from chest pains.

Medics performed CPR manoeuvres on arrival, but the musician was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognised internationally for his work,” local health officials said in a statement. “Besides, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues, and followers.”

The Foo Fighters had been due to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá on Friday, and Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday.

