The Atlantics To Reissue 1999’s ‘Flight of the Surf Guitar’ album - Noise11.com

The Atlantics’ 1999 classic album ‘Flight of the Surf Guitar’ is making a comeback.

‘Flight of the Surf Guitar’ was the first album for The Atlantics in 30 years. It featured new member Martin Cilia for the first time.

The 2021 edition of the album contains two brand new, never released, tracks – Maroubra Beach written by Martin Cilia & Islands in the Surf written by Jim Skiathitis. It has been remixed and remastered.

After reforming in 1999 with original members Peter Hood and Bosco Bosanac and almost at the start member Jim Skaithis the music of The Atlantics, the hit song ‘Bombora’, was used in the closing ceremony of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. The band also performed in the ‘Long Way To The Top’ tour.

‘Bombora’ was the biggest hit for The Atlantics reaching no 1 in Australia, no 2 in Italy and featured as Record of the Week in the USA’s Cashbox magazine.

