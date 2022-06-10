The Aussie BBQ SummerStage from Central Park New York To Be Streamed Live - Noise11.com

The Aussie BBQ SummerStage from New York, featuring Baker Boy, You Am I, Electric Fields, G Flip, Peking Duk and Haiku Hands, will be streamed live.

The June 18 event in New York can be seen in Australia from 6:30am Sunday 19 June AEST.

This will be the first Aussie BBQ SummerStage since 2019 because of the pandemic lockdowns.

Find out more about the showcasing artists at http://www.soundsaustralia.com.au/summerstage2022.

You can view the event here https://cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage-anywhere/

