 The Aussie BBQ SummerStage from Central Park New York To Be Streamed Live - Noise11.com
Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers of You Am I photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Aussie BBQ SummerStage from Central Park New York To Be Streamed Live

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The Aussie BBQ SummerStage from New York, featuring Baker Boy, You Am I, Electric Fields, G Flip, Peking Duk and Haiku Hands, will be streamed live.

The June 18 event in New York can be seen in Australia from 6:30am Sunday 19 June AEST.

This will be the first Aussie BBQ SummerStage since 2019 because of the pandemic lockdowns.

Find out more about the showcasing artists at http://www.soundsaustralia.com.au/summerstage2022.

You can view the event here https://cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage-anywhere/

