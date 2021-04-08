The Avalanches ‘Since I Left You’ Turns 20 - Noise11.com

The Avalanches first album ‘Since I Left You’ was released on 27 November 2000. To mark the 20th anniversary there is a brand new grown up version on the way.

The new edition of the album has fresh mixes from MF Doom, Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane and Carl Craig.

Here’s the Prince Paul remix of ‘Since I Left You’.

The original ‘Since I Left You’ album had four singles ‘Electricity’, ‘Frontier Psychiatrist’, ‘Since I Left You’ and ‘Radio’.

The album peaked at number 15 in Australia but was in the charts for so long that it eventually sold Platinum. It also reached no 8 on the UK chart at no 10 on the US Dance Chart.

The new edition tracklisting is:

TRACK LISTING

VINYL

SIDE A

1. Since I Left You

2. Stay Another Season

3. Radio

4. Two Hearts In 3/4 Time

SIDE B

1. Avalanche Rock

2. Flight Tonight

3. Close To You

4. Diners Only

5. A Different Feeling

SIDE C

1. Electricity

2. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life

3. Pablo’s Cruise

4. Frontier Psychiatrist

SIDE D

1. Etoh

2. Summer Crane

3. Little Journey

4. Live At Dominoes

5. Extra Kings

SIDE E

1. Since I Left You (Cornelius Remix)

2. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Edan Remix)

3. Frontier Psychiatrist (Mario Caldato Jr’s 85% Remix)

4. Close To You (Sun Araw Remix)

SIDE F

1. Since I Left You (Stereolab Remix)

2. Flight Tonight (Canyons Travel Agent Dub)

3. Radio (Sinkane Remix)

SIDE G

1. Since I Left You (Prince Paul Remix)

2. Electricity (Harvey’s Nightclub Re-Edit)

3. Summer Crane (Black Dice Remix)

4. Extra Kings (Deakin Remix)

SIDE H

1. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)

2. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Dragged By Leon Vynehall)

3. A Different Feeling (Carl Craig’s Paperclip People Remix)

4. Thank You Caroline (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)

DIGITAL

PART 1

1. Since I Left You

2. Stay Another Season

3. Radio

4. Two Hearts In 3/4 Time

5. Avalanche Rock

6. Flight Tonight

7. Close To You

8. Diners Only

9. A Different Feeling

10. Electricity

11. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life

12. Pablo’s Cruise

13. Frontier Psychiatrist

14. Etoh

15. Summer Crane

16. Little Journey

17. Live At Dominoes

18. Extra Kings

PART 2

1. Since I Left You (Cornelius Remix)

2. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Edan Remix)

3. Frontier Psychiatrist (Mario Caldato Jr’s 85% Remix)

4. Close To You (Sun Araw Remix)

5. Since I Left You (Stereolab Remix)

6. Flight Tonight (Canyons Travel Agent Dub)

7. Radio (Sinkane Remix)

8. Since I Left You (Prince Paul Remix)

9. Electricity (Harvey’s Nightclub Re-Edit)

10. Summer Crane (Black Dice Remix)

11. Extra Kings (Deakin Remix)

12. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)

13. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Dragged By Leon Vynehall)

14. A Different Feeling (Carl Craig’s Paperclip People Remix)

15. Thank You Caroline (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)

PHYSICAL CD

CD1

1. Since I Left You

2. Stay Another Season

3. Radio

4. Two Hearts In 3/4 Time

5. Avalanche Rock

6. Flight Tonight

7. Close To You

8. Diners Only

9. A Different Feeling

10. Electricity

11. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life

12. Pablo’s Cruise

13. Frontier Psychiatrist

14. Etoh

15. Summer Crane

16. Little Journey

17. Live At Dominoes

18. Extra Kings

CD2

1. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)

2. Summer Crane (Black Dice Remix)

3. Frontier Psychiatrist (Mario Caldato Jr’s 85% Remix)

4. Electricity (Dr. Rockit’s Dirty Kiss Remix)

5. Electricity (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)

6. Thank You Caroline (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)

7. Thank You Caroline (Andy Votel Remix)

8. So Why So Sad (The Avalanches Sean Penn Mix)

9. The Shining (The Avalanches Good Word For The Weekend Mix)

10. Pablo’s Cruise (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)

11. I’m A Cuckoo (The Avalanches Remix)

12. Chico (The Avalanches Wernham Hogg Mix)

13. Fade Together (The Avalanches Remix)

14. Since I Left You (Stereolab Remix)

15. Flight Tonight (Canyons Travel Agent Dub)

16. Radio (Sinkane Remix)

17. A Different Feeling (Ernest Saint Laurent Remix)

18. A Different Feeling (Carl Craig’s Paperclip People Remix)

19. Two Hearts In 3/4 Time (Jackson & His Computer Band Remix)

20. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Dragged By Leon Vynehall)

21. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Edan Remix)

