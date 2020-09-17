The Beatles ‘Get Back’ Book To Be Published In 2021

The Beatles will deliver a new book ‘Get Back’ in 2021 to coincide with the release of the Peter Jackson ‘Get Back’ movie.

Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ will be a new take on the Let It Be sessions that became the movie and album of the same name. The Jackson movie is described as a documentary of those sessions.

The 1970 ‘Let It Be’ movie by Michael Lindsay-Hogg captured The Beatles break-up. That movie was originally going to be called ‘Get Back’ but was changed to ‘Let It Be’ to match the band’s single at the time.

John Lennon hated the movie saying “the camera work was set up to show Paul and not to show anybody else” and that “the people that cut it, cut it as ‘Paul is God’ and we’re just lyin’ around.”

‘Let It Be’ was filmed in January 1969 before ‘Abbey Road’ was recorded between February to August, 1969 but released after ‘Abbey Road’.

The ‘Get Back’ book will not be available until 31 August 2021 to coincide with the Jackson film release.

CONTENTS

Act One: Twickenham Film Studios

Act Two: Apple Studios

Act Three: The Rooftop

Afterword: What Happened Next

According to The Beatles the book is “Beautifully designed and produced, this 240-page hardcover tells the story of The Beatles’ creation of their 1970 album, Let It Be, in their own words.

Presenting transcribed conversations drawn from over 120 recorded hours of the band’s studio sessions with hundreds of previously unpublished images, including photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney, THE BEATLES: GET BACK also includes a foreword written by Peter Jackson and an introduction by Hanif Kureishi.

The book’s texts are edited by John Harris from original conversations between John, Paul, George and Ringo spanning three weeks of recording, culminating in The Beatles’ historic final rooftop concert.

