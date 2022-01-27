 The Beatles 'Get Back' Rooftop Performance To Be Released To Streaming Platforms - Noise11.com
The Beatles rooftop performance Photo from Apple Records

The Beatles rooftop performance (Photo from Apple Records)

The Beatles ‘Get Back’ Rooftop Performance To Be Released To Streaming Platforms

by Music-News.com on January 28, 2022

in News

The Beatles’ iconic rooftop show is set to land on streaming platforms.

The legendary gig was staged on top of Apple Corps’ headquarters in London in 1969 and marked the band’s final public performance.

‘The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Performance’ will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming platforms at 5am GMT on Friday (28.01.22).

The production has been mixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos for the first time ever by Giles Martin and Sam Okell.

Footage of the legendary concert featured in Peter Jackson’s recent documentary, ‘The Beatles: Get Back’, and the gig on Savile Row in London is widely regarded as one of the most famous musical moments of all time.

George Harrison – who passed away in November 2001, aged 58 – described the unique concert as a “nice little social study”.

George said: “We went on the roof in order to resolve the live concert idea, because it was much simpler than going anywhere else; also nobody had ever done that, so it would be interesting to see what happened when we started playing up there. It was a nice little social study.

“We set up a camera in the Apple reception area, behind a window so nobody could see it, and we filmed people coming in. The police and everybody came in saying, ‘You can’t do that! You’ve got to stop.’”

The Beatles also considered playing the gig at some other venues, according to Ringo.

He shared: “There was a plan to play live somewhere. We were wondering where we could go – ‘Oh, the Palladium or the Sahara.’ But we would have had to take all the stuff, so we decided, ‘Let’s get up on the roof.'”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder
Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder Perform The Songs of Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee

Blues legends Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder have teamed back up together to perform the songs of Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee.

2 hours ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
Keith Richards Expanded ‘Main Offender’ To Include Previously Unreleased Live Album

Keith Richards second album ‘Main Offender’ is about to get a make-over with the previously unreleased ‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ included as a bonus.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Sells His Master Recordings To Sony

Bob Dylan has sold his entire back catalogue of recorded music to Sony Music Entertainment.

3 days ago
Gene Harris
Plans Revealed To Reintroduce the Lost Works Of 1950s Jazz Great Gene Harris

Plans are underway to restore the historic recordings of jazz musician Gene Harris.

3 days ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Says Vaccinated Are Under Hypnosis

Eric Clapton has claimed people vaccinated against Covid-19 have been "hypnotised" by public health messaging.

3 days ago
Mary Wilson, noise11.com, music news
The First Ever Mary Wilson Anthology is On The Way

Motown will release the first ever anthology for soul great Mary Wilson in March.

4 days ago
Nick Mason
Nick Mason Surprised By His Pink Floyd A Saucerful Of Secrets Tour Success

Nick Mason didn't know if people would be interested in 'A Saucerful of Secrets'.

5 days ago