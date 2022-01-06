 The Beatles Rooftop Concert To Screen In Cinemas - Noise11.com
The Beatles Get Back

The Beatles Rooftop Concert To Screen In Cinemas

by Music-News.com on January 6, 2022

in News

The Beatles’ unforgettable concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969, will debut as a 60-minute feature at an Exclusive IMAX® Event Screening and Filmmaker Q&A on January 30, 2022.

To celebrate the anniversary of the landmark performance, select IMAX® theaters will host the screenings with a filmmaker Q&A and give away exclusive mini-posters. The Q&A will be broadcast via satellite simultaneously to all connected IMAX locations. “I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” says director/producer Peter Jackson. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

“Ever since Peter Jackson’s beautiful and illuminating docuseries debuted, we’ve heard non-stop from fans who want to experience its unforgettable rooftop performance in IMAX,” says Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment. “We are so excited to partner with Disney to bring ‘Get Back’ to an entirely new stage and give Beatles fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.”

The concert, which features in its entirety in Peter Jackson’s original docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back,” will be optimized for IMAX screens, digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Remastering) technology.

A global theatrical engagement of the 60-minute feature, “The Beatles: Get Back–The Rooftop Concert,” will then run February 11-13, 2022. The complete docuseries, “The Beatles: Get Back,” will also be available on Blu-rayTM in the UK on February 28, 2022.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

