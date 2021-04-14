The Beatles White Album No 1 Expected To Fetch $1 million+ At Auction - Noise11.com

Considered the holy grail of all Beatles albums, the only known factory sealed White Album Marked 0000001 hits the block today for New Jersey auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

The limited edition “first print” albums were made only for The Beatles and Capitol Records executives exclusively, and all of the other known albums have been taken out of their seal. Ringo Starr himself auctioned off an unsealed “first print” copy in 2015 and fetched $790,000. This album — which has a starting bid of just $25,000 — comes from a well known Beatles collector and has been privately appraised for $1 million.

The “White Album” was the Beatles last album released on Capitol Records and the first Beatles album for Apple Records — a division of their Apple Corp Ltd. A double album, it was released on November 25, 1968. First issue covers had the title “The BEATLES” in raised letters, the covers were numbered and the discs had an Apple label with a Capitol Records logo in white around the perimeter. Later issues were not numbered and the discs also lacked the Capitol Records logo.

The record itself has a history as remarkable as it is. The Factory Sealed No. 0000001 White Album came from a high ranking Capitol Records executive who obtained it at the album release party. Within a week, he took the album cover back to Capitol Records to have it factory sealed. By doing so, they created perhaps the most valuable Beatles record of all-time!

This piece will easily become the centerpiece of any Beatles collection. You can view the album, along with 1,400 unique music, sports, and celebrity memorabilia at gottahaverockandroll.com.

