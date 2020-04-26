The Beatles Yellow Submarine Generated 70,000 Live Streams

The Beatles streamed a sing-a-long version of their animated movie ‘Yellow Submarine’ on Saturday April 25 (USA, UK) and 26th (Australia) with 70,000 fans joining in for the event.

The event was a one-off. Unfortunately for Australia that meant it happened at 2am Sunday.

There was nothing really special about the screening. It was just the DVD version with song lyrics. There was no appearance from Sirs Paul or Ringo and no interactive screen to watch social comments unless you opened different applications.

Wide awake fans in the Americas and European timezones seem to enjoy it as a family event.

Among the dancing figures during "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" are Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, rotoscoped from a scene in Top Hat (1935). #YellowSubLive #YellowSubmarine pic.twitter.com/eWkhmzf5xq — huw ✧ (@huwareyou) April 25, 2020

okay i didn’t expect this, i miss them so much 🥺❤️ #YellowSubLive pic.twitter.com/LoZiT9qDze — joanne (@getbackjow) April 25, 2020

this was really amazing – we were laughing, smiling, singing along, crying and sometimes getting confused. we were all together, beatles fans all around the world celebrating music and love. thank you so much! ❤#YellowSubLive pic.twitter.com/FAAHCbq3oF — andrey (@drivemycartney) April 25, 2020

‘Yellow Submarine’ debuted in cinemas in 1968. It was the fourth Beatles’ movie after ‘A Hard Days Night’ (1964), ‘Help’ (1965) and ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ (1968).

However, apart from the songs, none of The Beatles actually contributed to the characters. Paul was voiced by Geoffrey Hughes, John by John Clive, Ringo by Paul Angelis and George by an uncredited Peter Batten. John, Paul, George and Ringo do appear at the end in a live action cameo.

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ soundtrack only featured four unreleased songs. ‘All Together Now’, ‘Its All Too Much’, ‘Only A Northern Song’ and ‘Hey Bulldog’. They four songs were leftovers, rejected from previous albums.

George’s ‘Only A Northern Song’ and ‘Its All Too Much’ were a Sgt Pepper rejects. ‘All Together Now’ was also started during the ‘Sgt Pepper’ sessions in May 1967 and resurrected for ‘Yellow Submarine’ in November that same year.

John’s ‘Hey Bulldog’ was recorded in the same week as ‘Lady Madonna’ but lost out to Paul’s ‘Madonna’ as a single. Although it was composed for the movie, it did not feature in the US edit that went to cinemas.

The title ‘Yellow Submarine’ had been released previously on the ‘Revolver’ album.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments