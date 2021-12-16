The Byrds Coffee Table Book To Be Published in 2022 - Noise11.com

2022 will see the publication of a collectible coffee table book ‘The Byrds 1964-1967’.

The large format 400-page book has been compiled by Byrds members Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman and David Crosby with images by Henry Diltz, Barry Feinstein, Curt Gunther, Jim Marshall, Linda McCartney, Tom Gundelfinger O’Neal, and Guy Webster.

To be released in 2022, The Byrds: 1964-1967 will be published in four configurations: a Standard Version, a Deluxe Limited Edition, a Super Deluxe Limited Edition, and a Super Deluxe Limited Edition with Fine Art Print. While the future Deluxe Limited Edition will be signed, the Super Deluxe Limited Editions — which are available for presale now at byrdsbook.com — are the only configurations that will include the signatures of all three surviving founding members: McGuinn, Hillman, and Crosby. The Super Deluxe Limited Edition, which comes housed in a custom clamshell box, is limited to only 750 hand-signed and numbered copies, while the Super Deluxe Limited Edition with Fine Art Print is limited to only 75 copies and includes a choice of one of three exclusive 11×14-inch prints from photographers Henry Diltz, Barry Feinstein, and Jim Marshall. The Super Deluxe Limited Edition is available for presale now at $475, while the Super Deluxe Limited Edition with Fine Art Print is available for $1,700. Once these editions sell out, they will not be reprinted.

The Super Deluxe Editions are exclusively available for presale now at www.byrdsbook.com.

