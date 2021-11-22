The Chantoozies’ Tottie Goldsmith In Hospital After Testing Positive For Covid - Noise11.com

Tottie Goldmsith of Chantoozies is in the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne after testing positive to Covid-19.

Tottie was doubled vaxxed. She had her second vaccination two months ago. She describes the feeling like “drinking a bottle of scotch”.

Tottie is also warning against the Rapid-Antigen tests. When she first experienced symptoms she took the rapid anti-gen test and got a negative result. “Go and get a proper test done and the first one came back negative. Now I’ve risked giving it to other people. That upsets me more than getting sick, to be honest”.

Day 1: When you get a Covid positive test. I had flu like symptoms that were getting worse but a few friends also didn’t feel great so I put it down to a common flu. I had to work so did an antigen test that read negative. Two days later I felt so much worse that I re tested and it was positive so went to a testing clinic. Lesson: negative rapid test… test again!! From there I took the next step to present to a testing clinic and was confirmed as Covid positive. I feel like crap but I’m so grateful to be otherwise healthy and double vaccinated. I’ll keep checking in.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



