The Killjoys To Reform To Perform ‘Ruby’ In Full - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s The Killjoys will reform for a one-off show in June to perform their ‘Ruby’ album in full for Leaps and Bounds.

‘Ruby’, the debut album for The Killjoys, was released on October 1990. In 1991 the album won Best Independent Release at the ARIA Awards.

The single from ‘Ruby’ was ‘Michael Told Me’.

The Killjoys will ‘Ruby’ show is on June 25 at the Collingwood Town Hall.

‘Leap and Bounds’ borrowed its name from the Paul Kelly classic. The event will take place across 35 venues in Fitzroy, Fitzroy North, Collingwood, Abbotsford and Richmond in June and July.

