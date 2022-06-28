The Poor To Play Australian Shows After Rose Tattoo European Tour - Noise11.com

The Poor will hit up venues in Australia after a run across Europe with Rose Tattoo in July and August.

Earlier this year The Poor release ‘Payback’s A Bitch’ from their upcoming album. The track is their first new song in 12 years.

Another new song ‘Cry Out’ is coming on 22 July through Reckless Records.

The Poor Australian dates:

19 August, Gold Coast, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

20 August, Brisbane, Mansfield Tavern

27 August, Melbourne, Hotel Westwood

3 September, Darwin, The Railway Hotel

The European dates with Rose Tattoo start 9 July in Paris.

