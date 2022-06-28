 The Poor To Play Australian Shows After Rose Tattoo European Tour - Noise11.com
The Poor photo from Facebook

The Poor photo from Facebook

The Poor To Play Australian Shows After Rose Tattoo European Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2022

in News

The Poor will hit up venues in Australia after a run across Europe with Rose Tattoo in July and August.

Earlier this year The Poor release ‘Payback’s A Bitch’ from their upcoming album. The track is their first new song in 12 years.

Another new song ‘Cry Out’ is coming on 22 July through Reckless Records.

The Poor Australian dates:

19 August, Gold Coast, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse
20 August, Brisbane, Mansfield Tavern
27 August, Melbourne, Hotel Westwood
3 September, Darwin, The Railway Hotel

The European dates with Rose Tattoo start 9 July in Paris.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Says He Will Renounce US Citizenship

Billie Joe Armstrong told a crowd on Friday that he's "renouncing" his U.S. citizenship.

7 hours ago
Crowded House Liam and Neil Finn at Glastonbury 2022 photo by Noise11
Australians at Glastonbury – Crowded House

Neil Finn took the opportunity at Glastonbury 2022 to showcase over 40 years of his catalogue, dating back to 1980’s ‘I Got You’ through to the 2021’s ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’.

1 day ago
Jack Johnson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jack Johnson Is Coming To Australia In November

Jack Johnson will release bring his Meet The Moonlight tour to Australia and New Zealand in November and December.

1 day ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Makes Glastonbury Audience Wait for Oasis Songs

Noel Gallagher joked people had only come to watch him play Oasis songs at his Glastonbury set on Saturday (25.06.22).

1 day ago
Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Evans Is Back In Rose Tattoo

Mark Evans has announced he is back in Rose Tattoo after being dumped from the band just four days ago.

2 days ago
Take That 3
Take That Working On New Album

Take That are working on a new album. Gary Barlow has revealed Take That - completed by Mark Owen and Howard Donald - have been working remotely on the follow-up to 2017's 'Wonderland', which will be released next year, and they are also plotting a world tour for 2024.

5 days ago
The Chemical Brothers, music news, noise11.com
The Chemical Brothers Cancel Shows Because of Covid

The Chemical Brothers cancelled their Cork concert due to COVID-19 cases within the band and crew, two days before their Glastonbury set.

5 days ago