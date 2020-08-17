 The Rolling Stones Are Looking At New Business Models Post Covid - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones Are Looking At New Business Models Post Covid

by Music-News.com on August 18, 2020

in News

The Rolling Stones are weighing up whether to “work differently” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keith Richards has admitted the iconic band may need to scrap the idea of making new albums for the time being and instead focus their attention on just releasing individual tracks.

He explained: “If this thing goes on much longer we might try and put out another track. Work differently, instead of making an ‘album’ album, just release tracks.”

The band recently released the video for their track ‘Scarlet’, which starred ‘Normal People’ actor Paul Mescal.

And despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Sir Mick Jagger is already working on more new material.

He shared: “I was working on this ballad. The reading of it is quite difficult to do. It’s not technically difficult, but it’s not an easy song to interpret.”

Speaking to Uncut magazine, he added: “I’m very aware I’ve got to get it over in the right way. It’s got to come out like you mean it.”

Meanwhile, an insider recently revealed Paul, 24, jumped at the chance to star in the band’s latest video.
A source said: “It’s a massive collaboration and a great coup to get Paul on board.

“He’s one of the biggest stars in the world right now, but obviously he was keen to work with some music legends too.

“Universal man­ag­ed to pull off the partnership at just the right time, and everyone involved is seriously excited.

“Paul plays a hunky party boy in the film, and no doubt there will be a whole new set of fans of his who will want to check it out too, as well as the band’s fanbase.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jefferson Starship Mother of the Sun
Jefferson Starship To Release First New Music In 12 Years

Jefferson Starship are preparing for the release of ‘Mother of the Sun’, the first new music from the band in 12 years.

1 hour ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Says Coronavirus May Have Ended His Touring Days

Ozzy Osbourne thinks the coronavirus pandemic might stop him from performing another gig.

16 hours ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Premieres Biting ‘Looking For A Leader 2020’ VIDEO

Neil Young has premiered his 'Looking For A Leader 2020' video in the latest edition of his "From The Porch" series.

3 days ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Reveals More From The Archives

Neil Young will release two more live albums from his archives and the second volume of The Archives box set.

4 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton On Not Allowing Elvis Presley To Cover ‘I Will Always Love You’

Saying no to Elvis Presley when he asked to cover one of her biggest hits was one of the hardest things Dolly Parton has ever had to do.

5 days ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Nicks Compares Covid-19 To American Horror Story

Stevie Nicks fears she'll never sing again if she catches Covid-19, comparing the pandemic to American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

6 days ago
Trini Lopez
Trini Lopez Dies From Coronavirus At Age 83

Tex-Mex singer Trini Lopez is a victim of coronavirus. The 60s star has died at the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

6 days ago