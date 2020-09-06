 The Rolling Stones Hope To Tour In 2022 For 60th Anniversary - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (photo by Ros O’Gorman)

The Rolling Stones Hope To Tour In 2022 For 60th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2020

in News

The rockers – Sir Mick Jagger, 77, Keith Richards, 76, Ronnie Wood, 73 and Charlie Watts, 79 – have no plans to retire and Keith hopes they will all still be playing together in two years to celebrate the milestone.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: “You might call it a habit. I mean, that’s what we do. And also there’s that thing between us, like, ‘Whos going to be first to get off the bus?’ You have to be kicked off or drop off, right? So it’s like that. I really can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Speaking about their upcoming anniversary, he added: “I hope we’re all there, man. It’s something to look forward to.”

The band had to axe their most recent tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic but they hope to return to touring in the future.

Mick said: “Even though we might have sold tickets, we might not be able to play to them all at once [due to social distancing measures]”

And Keith is staying safe at his home in Connecticut during the pandemic, explaining that he even wears a mask to bed.

He said: “Oh yeah, I’m a masked man. I mean, it’s what you have to do. I wear mine in bed.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert
Toots Hibbert of Toots & The Maytals Rushed To Intensive Care

Toots and the Maytals singer Toots Hibbert has been hospitalised in an intensive care unit with suspected COVID-19.

5 days ago
Burt Bacharach performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 28 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Burt Bacharach Is Back In The Studio

Burt Bacharach says recording new music during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a "lifesaver" for him.

5 days ago
Skyhooks with Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Puts His Jukebox Up On Spotify

Ross Wilson has created a Spotify playlist so that you can enjoy the music from his home Jukebox.

6 days ago
David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship
Jefferson Starship Cover Jefferson Airplane

Jefferson Starship have covered a Jefferson Airplane song on their new album.

6 days ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Covers Bob Dylan For The Times

Neil Young has recorded Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ for his next release, ‘The Times’ EP.

7 days ago
John Lennon
John Lennon Gets An Upgrade

The John Lennon catalogue is going through another upgrade. 2020 mixes of his classics are on the way.

7 days ago
Mick Jagger in The Burnt Orange Heresy
Mick Jagger “Studied” For His Last Movie Role

Mick Jagger was careful to do his homework before starring in his new movie The Burnt Orange Heresy because he felt rusty after two decades away from acting.

August 31, 2020