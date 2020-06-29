The Rolling Stones Issue Trump With Cease and Desist Over Songs

The Rolling Stones have issued a Cease and Desist order to the trump campaign for its unauthorized use of their music at his rallies.

trump used The Stones ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ as he walked off at his Tulsa rally. The Stones issued a complaint when he used the same song in 2016. “The Rolling Stones have never given permission to the Trump campaign to use their songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately,” Stones rep Fran Curtis said in a statement to CNN.

“Despite cease & desist directives to Donald Trump in the past, The Rolling Stones are taking further steps to exclude him using their songs at any of his future political campaigning,” band management posted on Saturday.

The Rolling Stones are working with performing rights company BMI to have their music removed from an blanket licensing agreement the trump campaign may hold.

If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed,” the statement said.

Mick Jagger can’t see the logic in playing ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ at a political rally. The song is “a drowsy ballad about drugs in Chelsea,” Jagger told the BBC. “It’s kind of weird. He couldn’t be persuaded to use something else.”

Fun fact: The “Chelsea Drugstore” was in Chelsea; the King’s Road, in fact, which “Swung” just as much as Carnaby Street in its day. But it wasn’t a drug store (not officially anyway), it was a pub. Stanley Kubrick filmed part of A Clockwork Orange there. But the most devastating fact about the Chelsea Drugstore is that the place is now a McDonald’s.

Last week the Estate of Tom Petty issued a Cease and Desist to stop trump using the music of Tom Petty after ‘I Won’t Back Down’ was also used at a rally.

