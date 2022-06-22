The Rolling Stones Pick The SIXTY Tour Up In Milan, Italy - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have reactivated the SIXTY tour in Milan, Italy, after a week off because Mick Jagger caught Covid.

The Stones Amsterdam show was postponed to 7 July but the show for Bern, Switzerland has now officially been cancelled.

The Stones next show is this Saturday 25 June in London.

The Rolling Stones setlist 21 June 2022 Milan Italy

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

19th Nervous Breakdown (single, 1966)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Out of Time (from Aftermath UK, 1966)

Wild Horses (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Living in a Ghost Town (single 2020)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

You Got The Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Connection (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath US, 1966)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out of Our Heads, 1965)

