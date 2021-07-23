The Rolling Stones Resurrect No Filter Tour - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones No Filter tour is getting back on its tracks. The original 17 shows were postponed when Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery. The rescheduled 2020 dates were postponed when Covid hit.
The Stones said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be able to announce the rescheduled dates for the Rolling Stones 2020 US tour, which will now go ahead this fall! We want to thank you all for your patience during this very difficult and unprecedented time. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates, unfortunately, there are a few dates that we were unable to reschedule – Ticketmaster will communicate directly with all purchasers of these tickets with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows”.
The Stones last show was Miami in 2019.
The Rolling Stones, 30 August 2019 Miami SETLIST
Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (from It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll, 1974)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile on Main Street, 1972)
Out of Control (from Bridges to Babylon, 1997)
Under My Thumb (from Aftermath, 1966)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
(2120 South Michigan Avenue) pre-recorded version only
Sweet Virginia (from Exile on Main Street, 1972)
Dead Flowers (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)
You Got The Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Before They Make Me Run (from Some Girls, 1978)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Brown Sugar (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out of our Heads, 1965)
The Rolling Stones new No Filter dates are:
26 September, St Louis, The Dome
30 September, Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
4 October, Pittsburgh, Heinz Field
9 October, Nashville, Nissan Stadium
13 October, New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz Festival
17 October, Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
24 October, Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium
29 October, Tampa, Raymond James Stadium
2 November, Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium
6 November, Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
11 November, Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
15 November, Detroit, Ford Field
20 November, Austin, Circuit of the Americas
