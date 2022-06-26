The Rolling Stones Slip Rare Sticky Fingers Classic Into London Set - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones performed the Sticky Fingers epic ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’ at their London show on 25 June.

The last time The Stones performed ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’ was in Argentina in 2016. Considering the popularity of the song, it has been a rarely played Stones song over the years. The Stones played it once live in the previous millennium, in Newcastle UK on 4 March 1971. It didn’t appear again until 30 November 2002 for the Licks World Tour in Las Vegas.

The Stones featured the song as part of their main set during the 2002/2003 Licks tour and then again 2005/2007 for A Bigger Bang tour. It was also played live in los Angeles for the Sticky Finger live show (now on DVD).

The Rolling Stones setlist 25 June 2022 London

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

19th Nervous Breakdown (single, 1966)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Out of Time (from Aftermath UK, 1966)

She’s A Rainbow (from Their Satanic Majesties Request, 1967)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Living in a Ghost Town (single 2020)

Can’t You Hear me Knocking (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)

Connection (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath US, 1966)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out of Our Heads, 1965)

The Rolling Stones will perform again next weekend in London on July 3.

The SIXTY tour will wind up in Stockholm on 31 July.

