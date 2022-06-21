The Screaming Jets Have Expanded Their ‘All For One’ 30th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets have added new dates in Wagga Wagga and Norah Heads, keeping the ‘All For One show on the road from August 4 through to October 14.

The Screaming Jets are The Screaming Jets are Dave Gleeson (Vocals), Paul Woseen (Bass), Jimi Hocking (Guitar), Scott Kingman (Guitar), Cameron McGlinchey (Drums).

The ‘All For One’ tour comes a year later because of the pandemic. The debut album for The Screaming Jets was released on 20 April 1991.

‘All For One’ reached number two in the charts back in 1991 and gave the band a number four hit with ‘Better’.

The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ Dates are now:

JULY

Thursday 7th The Governor Hindmarsh, Adelaide, SA

Friday 22nd Pier Band room, Frankston, VIC

Saturday 23rd Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave, VIC

Sunday 24th Railway Hotel, Bannockburn, VIC

Friday 29th Central Hotel, Shell Harbour, NSW

Saturday 30th Revesby Workers, Revesby, NSW

AUGUST

Thursday 4th Que Bar, Wagga Wagga, NSW NEW SHOW

Friday 5th Services Club, Young, NSW

Saturday 6th Panthers, Bathurst, NSW

Friday 12th 16S, Belmont, NSW SOLD OUT

Saturday 13th Sawtell RSL, Sawtell, NSW

Friday 19th The Juniors, Kingsford, NSW

Saturday 20th Pittwater RSL, Mona vale, NSW

Sunday 21st Norah Head Sporties, Norah Head, NSW (outdoors) NEW SHOW

Friday 26th Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW

Saturday 27th Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW

Sunday 28th Sound Station Music and Arts Festival, Newcastle, NSW SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 8th Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba, QLD SOLD OUT

Friday 9th The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 10th Bribie Island Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD SOLD OUT

Friday 16th Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh, QLD

Saturday 17th Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach, QLD

Friday 23rd Port Beach Brewery, Port Beach, WA

Saturday 24th Charles Hotel, Perth, WA

OCTOBER

Thursday 6th Commercial Hotel, South Morang, VIC

Friday 7th Gateway Hotel, Geelong, VIC

Thursday 13th Plaza Tavern, Hoppers Crossing, VIC

Friday 14th Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC

