The Screaming Jets Have Expanded Their ‘All For One’ 30th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets have added new dates in Wagga Wagga and Norah Heads, keeping the ‘All For One show on the road from August 4 through to October 14.
The Screaming Jets are The Screaming Jets are Dave Gleeson (Vocals), Paul Woseen (Bass), Jimi Hocking (Guitar), Scott Kingman (Guitar), Cameron McGlinchey (Drums).
The ‘All For One’ tour comes a year later because of the pandemic. The debut album for The Screaming Jets was released on 20 April 1991.
‘All For One’ reached number two in the charts back in 1991 and gave the band a number four hit with ‘Better’.
The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ Dates are now:
JULY
Thursday 7th The Governor Hindmarsh, Adelaide, SA
Friday 22nd Pier Band room, Frankston, VIC
Saturday 23rd Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave, VIC
Sunday 24th Railway Hotel, Bannockburn, VIC
Friday 29th Central Hotel, Shell Harbour, NSW
Saturday 30th Revesby Workers, Revesby, NSW
AUGUST
Thursday 4th Que Bar, Wagga Wagga, NSW NEW SHOW
Friday 5th Services Club, Young, NSW
Saturday 6th Panthers, Bathurst, NSW
Friday 12th 16S, Belmont, NSW SOLD OUT
Saturday 13th Sawtell RSL, Sawtell, NSW
Friday 19th The Juniors, Kingsford, NSW
Saturday 20th Pittwater RSL, Mona vale, NSW
Sunday 21st Norah Head Sporties, Norah Head, NSW (outdoors) NEW SHOW
Friday 26th Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW
Saturday 27th Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW
Sunday 28th Sound Station Music and Arts Festival, Newcastle, NSW SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 8th Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba, QLD SOLD OUT
Friday 9th The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 10th Bribie Island Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD SOLD OUT
Friday 16th Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh, QLD
Saturday 17th Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach, QLD
Friday 23rd Port Beach Brewery, Port Beach, WA
Saturday 24th Charles Hotel, Perth, WA
OCTOBER
Thursday 6th Commercial Hotel, South Morang, VIC
Friday 7th Gateway Hotel, Geelong, VIC
Thursday 13th Plaza Tavern, Hoppers Crossing, VIC
Friday 14th Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC
