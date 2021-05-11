 The Seekers 2014 UK Farewell Tour Is Heading To DVD - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 11, 2021

In 2014 The Seekers toured the United Kingdom for one final time. The 15 date tour took them through Wales, Scotland and England.

Now that final tour will be available for the world to see with the ‘Live In The UK’ DVD coming 2 July.

The Seekers had two Top 10 albums in the UK, ‘A World of Our Own’ (no 5, 1965) and ‘Come the Day’ (no 3, 1966). They had two number one UK hits with ‘I’ll Never Find Another You’ (1965) and ‘The Carnival Is Over’ (1965), two no 2 hits with ‘A World Of Our Own’ (1965) and ‘Morningtown Ride’ (1966) and a no 3 hit with ‘Georgy Girl’ (1966).

‘I’ll Never Find Another You’ and ‘Georgy Girl’ were also Top 10 hits in the USA.

About the Farewell UK tour Judith Durham said, “We’d had farewell tours in the past, but when we got to the final concerts on that tour, the fans were saying goodbye.”

The Seekers Live In The UK 2014 will be released on CD and DVD on July 2.

