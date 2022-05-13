The Tragically Hip To Release Live Album From 1991 Concert - Noise11.com

Canada’s The Tragically Hip will release a historic 1991 Los Angeles concert as a standalone live album.

‘Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd 1991’ was initially released in 2021 as part of the ‘Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe’ package.

Bass player Gord Sinclair recalls, “I remember the Roxy show like it was yesterday. We had spent a year on the road before recording Road Apples and got right back in the saddle when we finished. The new tunes worked great live and by the time we got to LA we were firing on all pistons.

The Tragically Hip formed in Kingston, Ontario, Canada in 1984. The band disbanded following the death of singer Gord Downie in 2017.

Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 Track listing

Track listing: CD/Digital

1. Little Bones

2. She Didn’t Know

3. Twist My Arm

4. Highway Girl

5. Cordelia

6. Trickle Down

7. The Luxury

8. Three Pistols

9. Fight

10. I Believe in You (Or I’ll Be Leaving You Tonight)

11. New Orleans is Sinking

12. On The Verge

13. Long Time Running

14. Blow At High Dough

15. All Canadian Surf Club

Track listing Vinyl

Side 1

Little Bones

Shed Didn’t Know

Twist My Arm

Highway Girl

Side 2

Cordelia

Trickle Down

The Luxury

Three Pistols

Fight

Side 3

I’ll Believe in You (Or I’ll Be Leaving You Tonight)

New Orleans is Sinking

On The Verge

Side 4

Long Time Running

Blow At High Dough

All Canadian Surf Club

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

