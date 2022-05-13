 The Tragically Hip To Release Live Album From 1991 Concert - Noise11.com
The Tragically Hip Live At The Roxy

The Tragically Hip To Release Live Album From 1991 Concert

by Paul Cashmere on May 13, 2022

in News

Canada’s The Tragically Hip will release a historic 1991 Los Angeles concert as a standalone live album.

‘Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd 1991’ was initially released in 2021 as part of the ‘Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe’ package.

Bass player Gord Sinclair recalls, “I remember the Roxy show like it was yesterday. We had spent a year on the road before recording Road Apples and got right back in the saddle when we finished. The new tunes worked great live and by the time we got to LA we were firing on all pistons.

The Tragically Hip formed in Kingston, Ontario, Canada in 1984. The band disbanded following the death of singer Gord Downie in 2017.

Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 Track listing

Track listing: CD/Digital
1. Little Bones
2. She Didn’t Know
3. Twist My Arm
4. Highway Girl
5. Cordelia
6. Trickle Down
7. The Luxury
8. Three Pistols
9. Fight
10. I Believe in You (Or I’ll Be Leaving You Tonight)
11. New Orleans is Sinking
12. On The Verge
13. Long Time Running
14. Blow At High Dough
15. All Canadian Surf Club

Track listing Vinyl
Side 1
Little Bones
Shed Didn’t Know
Twist My Arm
Highway Girl

Side 2
Cordelia
Trickle Down
The Luxury
Three Pistols
Fight

Side 3
I’ll Believe in You (Or I’ll Be Leaving You Tonight)
New Orleans is Sinking
On The Verge

Side 4
Long Time Running
Blow At High Dough
All Canadian Surf Club

