 The UK Rolls Out Rolling Stones Stamp Collection - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones stamps

The UK Rolls Out Rolling Stones Stamp Collection

by Music-News.com on January 12, 2022

in News

The Rolling Stones are being immortalised in stamp form. Royal Mail has announced a set of 12 stamps in tribute to the iconic rock ‘n’ roll band to mark their 60th anniversary.

A number of the stamps will feature some of The Stones most iconic performances, including 1969’s London Hyde Park concert, which was held two days after the passing of founding member Brian Jones on July 5.

The Stones In The Park gig saw Mick Taylor step in the late guitarist’s shoes and he was later replaced by current member Ronnie Wood.

The band’s sets at the Knebworth Festival in August 1976, and in Rotterdam from the summer of 1995 also made the cut.

There are also two photographs of the band and two of their world tour posters.

The Rolling Stones have become the fourth band to be honoured with a stamp collection by Royal Mail, following in the footsteps of The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Queen.

Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, and the late David Bowie have also got the stamp treatment in recent years.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of public affairs and policy, said: “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones.

“They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.”

Collectors can get their hands on the Stones’ collection from January 20.

music-news.com

