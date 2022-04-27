 The Weeknd's HBO TV Drama Heads To Production - Noise11.com
The Weeknd’s HBO TV Drama Heads To Production

by Music-News.com on April 27, 2022

in News

Producers are taking a “new approach” to The Weeknd’s HBO drama series, The Idol.

The upcoming programme stars the singer-songwriter, real name Abel Tesfaye, as he enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol, played by Lily-Rose Depp.

In a statement obtained by editors at The Hollywood Reporter, executives revealed that they have settled on a new creative vision for the programme and will “adjust” the cast and crew accordingly.

“The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” a spokesperson commented. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

The Weeknd, his producing partner Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson announced the project last June.

Joseph Epstein later signed on as showrunner, while Amy Seimetz is to serve as the director.

Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, and Steve Zissis have been cast as series regulars, while Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche were set to recur.

A rep for HBO didn’t announce the roles that are being recast.

