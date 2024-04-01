Bruce Springsteen Stars In The Second Last Episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm - Noise11.com

After a cameo in episode two of the last ever season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, Bruce Springsteen is back in a starring role in episode nine, and it is one of the funniest episodes so far.

In this episode Bruce wants to meet Larry David after Larry becomes a national hero after being arrested for giving water to Auntie Rae while she was waiting in a voting line in Atlanta back in episode one.

Springsteen arranges to meet Larry, the meeting takes play at Jeff and Susie’s house and Larry gets Covid, passes it onto Bruce and the final show for Bruce’s tour gets cancelled.

Bruce: I know one thing about Larry David. Larry David is a man who gets involved. Larry: Thank you, Boss. May I call you boss? Bruce: “Yeah, yeah, sure. The thing in Georgia, the balls it took to put yourself in that situation. I told myself, I want to meet Larry David. The guy is a hero of mine”.

Bruce also gets an Eagles zinger.

Bruce: “A musician, sent me a tape of a band he liked and thought would go somewhere. I got the tape, put it on and didn’t listen to the rest of it”. Larry: “Who was it?” Bruce: “No, I don’t wanna … Larry: “C’mon you can tell me. Who was it? Bruce: Don Henley and now I’m self conscious if I get a phone- call or see him somewhere”

I can’t say that I have ever seen Bruce act before, not that Curb Your Enthusiasm is acting. The show is mostly improvised. Bruce sitting around a table with Jeff and Larry, with Susie in the kitchen and then in comes Ken who it turned out used to be Kendra and once fucked Larry on the floor when he was a she.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is off the chain funny in Season 12. The entire series comes to a final end next Sunday (USA)/Monday (Australia).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

