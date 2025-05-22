 Bruce Springsteen Pisses Off The Felon Further Releasing 4 Song Manchester Live EP Including Speeches - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen Land of Hope and Dreams EP

Bruce Springsteen Land of Hope and Dreams EP

Bruce Springsteen Pisses Off The Felon Further Releasing 4 Song Manchester Live EP Including Speeches

by Paul Cashmere on May 22, 2025

in News

Bruce Springsteen is further teasing America’s convicted felon by releasing a live EP from last week’s Manchester concert including the speeches calling out the “incompetent and treasonous” administration.

The baby man was so furious with the EP release on all major streaming platforms following last week’s comments by Springsteen at his concerts in the UK that today he posted a video of himself hitting at golf ball at Springsteen.

The Land of Hope and Dreams EP features four songs recorded in Manchester, UK on May 14, 2025.

Land of Hope & Dreams
Land of Hope and Dreams (Introduction)
Land of Hope and Dreams (Live)
Long Walk Home (Live)
My City of Ruins (Introduction)
My City of Ruins (Live)
Chimes of Freedom (Live)

The blurb on Apple Music reads:

No disrespect to the four songs collected here from Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s May 2025 European tour opener in Manchester, England, but this may well be the first live record rush-released for its stage banter. Springsteen’s impassioned intro to “Land of Hope and Dreams”—a late-’90s fan-favourite that eventually appeared on 2012’s Wrecking Ball—invoked America’s “incompetent and treasonous” administration, which did not escape the attention of said administration’s leader. The band and crowd respond in kind, audibly gassed up, and the song ends with an interpolation of Curtis Mayfield’s “People Get Ready” that feels as inspirational as it does ominous.

Of course, the nexus of inspirational and ominous has been Springsteen’s home turf for over 50 years, just as much as New Jersey has, and he is clearly galvanised by his easy access to a microphone and tens of thousands of rapt listeners when the stakes are so high. His speech preceding the post-9/11 elegy “My City of Ruins” runs three and a half minutes, doubling down on the sentiment of his opening remarks by quoting James Baldwin and reckoning with the difference between the “real” America he’s written about for five decades and the one he now condemns. Ending with a rousing version of Bob Dylan’s “Chimes of Freedom”, this EP’s mere existence less than a week after the show itself is no doubt meant both to amplify the message and further agitate its subject, a canny move that reasserts that Springsteen is at his best when there is a moment to meet.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Recruits Declan O’Rourke, Noel Gallagher, Amelia Coburn, Seckou Keita and Robert Plant for Find El Dorado

Paul Weller will be performing other people’s song with lots of famous friends on his upcoming album ‘Find El Dorado’.

7 seconds ago
Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Noise11, Photo
Robbie Williams Recruits Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi For New Song ‘Rocket’

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is the guitarist on the new Robbie Williams song ‘Rocket’.

44 minutes ago
Michael Tretow
Four Members of Abba Pay Tribute To Sound Engineer Michael B. Tretow

All four members of ABBA, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog and Benny Andersson, have paid tribute to the man credited with creating the ABBA sound, Michael B. Tretow.

2 hours ago
Steve Miller Band perform at the Deni Blues and Roots Festival. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Miller To Receive Les Paul Spirit Award

Announcement: The Les Paul Foundation, whose mission is to honor and share the life, spirit and legacy of Les Paul through generations has announced the annual Les Paul Spirit Award in partnership with Gibson Gives, the philanthropic division of Gibson. The prestigious award will be presented to legendary musical artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Miller on Monday, June 9, 2024 at 6:30pm CT at a private ticketed event held at the Gibson Garage Nashville located at 209 10th Ave S, Suite 209 in downtown Nashville, TN. The event will take place on what would have been Les Paul’s 110th birthday, and marks the fourth anniversary of the Gibson Garage Nashville.

1 day ago
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Postpone Nashville Show Due To Bad Weather

AC/DC were forced to postpone their Nashville show on 20 May by 24 hours his week after a tornado warning was issued for the area.

1 day ago
Leo Sayer and Joe Camilleri photo by Martin Caulfield Sydney 18 May 2023
Leo Sayer Turns 77 and Drops A Video To Celebrate

Leo Sayer turned 77 today (21 May) and dropped a ‘77’ music video with his life highlights for all to see.

1 day ago
Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers, photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
The Doobie Brothers Preview Album With ‘Angels & Mercy’ Video

The Doobie Brothers have released another preview of the upcoming ‘Walk This Road’ album with the Patrick Simmons sung ‘Angels & Mercy’.

2 days ago