Bruce Springsteen Pisses Off The Felon Further Releasing 4 Song Manchester Live EP Including Speeches - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen is further teasing America’s convicted felon by releasing a live EP from last week’s Manchester concert including the speeches calling out the “incompetent and treasonous” administration.

The baby man was so furious with the EP release on all major streaming platforms following last week’s comments by Springsteen at his concerts in the UK that today he posted a video of himself hitting at golf ball at Springsteen.

The Land of Hope and Dreams EP features four songs recorded in Manchester, UK on May 14, 2025.

Land of Hope & Dreams

Land of Hope and Dreams (Introduction)

Land of Hope and Dreams (Live)

Long Walk Home (Live)

My City of Ruins (Introduction)

My City of Ruins (Live)

Chimes of Freedom (Live)

The blurb on Apple Music reads:

No disrespect to the four songs collected here from Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s May 2025 European tour opener in Manchester, England, but this may well be the first live record rush-released for its stage banter. Springsteen’s impassioned intro to “Land of Hope and Dreams”—a late-’90s fan-favourite that eventually appeared on 2012’s Wrecking Ball—invoked America’s “incompetent and treasonous” administration, which did not escape the attention of said administration’s leader. The band and crowd respond in kind, audibly gassed up, and the song ends with an interpolation of Curtis Mayfield’s “People Get Ready” that feels as inspirational as it does ominous. Of course, the nexus of inspirational and ominous has been Springsteen’s home turf for over 50 years, just as much as New Jersey has, and he is clearly galvanised by his easy access to a microphone and tens of thousands of rapt listeners when the stakes are so high. His speech preceding the post-9/11 elegy “My City of Ruins” runs three and a half minutes, doubling down on the sentiment of his opening remarks by quoting James Baldwin and reckoning with the difference between the “real” America he’s written about for five decades and the one he now condemns. Ending with a rousing version of Bob Dylan’s “Chimes of Freedom”, this EP’s mere existence less than a week after the show itself is no doubt meant both to amplify the message and further agitate its subject, a canny move that reasserts that Springsteen is at his best when there is a moment to meet.

