Uli Jon Roth Reveals His Three Aussie Supports - Noise11.com

In September, Australian audiences will finally experience the artistry of one of rock’s most visionary guitarists, Uli Jon Roth, as he embarks on his long-awaited debut tour of the country.

Across three exclusive dates in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne, Roth will showcase a career-spanning set with a heavy emphasis on his legendary tenure in the Scorpions, a period many fans regard as the golden age of the German hard rock pioneers.

Joining Roth on the road will be three of Australia’s own heavy-hitting acts: Sydney’s Avalanche, Adelaide’s Dirty Pagans and Melbourne’s Nothing Sacred.

Presented by Hardline Media, Roth’s tour will touch down in Australia for three nights only:

• Wednesday 3 September – Manning Bar, Sydney (with Avalanche)

• Thursday 4 September – The Gov, Adelaide (with Dirty Pagans)

• Friday 5 September – Croxton, Melbourne (with Nothing Sacred)

For die-hard Scorpions fans, the concerts will be nothing short of historic. Roth has promised to deliver a setlist drawn from Fly to the Rainbow (1974), In Trance (1975), Virgin Killer (1976), Taken by Force (1977), and the iconic live album Tokyo Tapes (1978). Expect to hear era-defining tracks like “In Trance,” “The Sails of Charon,” “We’ll Burn the Sky”and “Fly to the Rainbow.”

Uli Jon Roth’s reputation as one of rock’s most influential guitarists is well deserved. His journey began in 1973 when he replaced Michael Schenker in the Scorpions. Over the next four years, Roth helped shape the band’s sound, writing and performing on albums that pushed the boundaries of hard rock while laying the groundwork for what would become heavy metal’s global rise. His playing on Tokyo Tapes cemented his reputation for blending virtuosity with deeply melodic phrasing, inspiring generations of guitarists from Metallica’s Kirk Hammett to Megadeth’s Marty Friedman.

After leaving the Scorpions in 1978, Roth struck out with his own project, Electric Sun, which released three albums in the 1980s. While many guitarists of the era pursued pure speed and technical flash, Roth combined classical influences, Hendrix-inspired expression, and spiritual themes, carving out a distinct voice that stood apart from his contemporaries.

Beyond rock, Roth has spent much of his career composing symphonies and concertos, performing alongside full orchestras in Europe. His forays into classical music highlight his broader ambition: to bridge genres and explore music as a philosophical and emotional medium rather than just entertainment.

His collaborations are as varied as they are impressive. Roth has stood on stage at Wembley Arena with Joe Satriani, Michael Schenker, and Queen’s Brian May, and he has twice guested with The Smashing Pumpkins, joining them for extended performances of Gossamer in Germany. A short film, Corgan und Uli Jon Roth, captured the unique creative connection between Roth and Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

Now, more than 50 years into his career, Roth remains a vital and restless artist, with the Pictures of Destiny tour reinforcing his dedication to both his legacy and his ongoing musical evolution.

While Roth is the headline act, the local support bands will ensure each night starts with an adrenaline rush of homegrown rock and metal.

• Avalanche (Sydney) – A no-holds-barred hard rock outfit that proudly carries the torch of AC/DC-inspired pub rock, Avalanche have built a reputation for high-energy live shows and a raw, old-school sound that pays homage to Australia’s greatest rock exports while forging their own path.

• Dirty Pagans (Adelaide) – A stoner/doom-influenced hard rock band, Dirty Pagans deliver crushing riffs, groove-heavy rhythms and a dark, psychedelic edge. They are one of Adelaide’s rising forces in the heavy scene, known for their thick soundscapes and primal stage presence.

• Nothing Sacred (Melbourne) – One of the pioneers of Australian thrash and speed metal, Nothing Sacred first made their mark in the mid-1980s with their cult EP Deathwish, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. With a loyal following and a reputation for uncompromising power, their inclusion on the Melbourne bill is a nod to both history and enduring legacy.

For decades, Australian fans have hoped to see Roth on local shores, and his arrival marks a rare chance to witness an artist who has shaped the DNA of hard rock and metal. The influence of Roth’s Scorpions era can be heard in everything from the soaring solos of 1980s shred guitarists to the melodic sensibilities of modern progressive metal.

Guitarists across genres have cited him as an inspiration, not just for his technical abilities, but for his willingness to infuse rock with philosophy, spirituality, and a sense of higher purpose. Yngwie Malmsteen once praised Roth’s mastery of neo-classical phrasing, while Metallica’s Kirk Hammett has called him a direct influence on his own playing.

Uli Jon Roth’s world tour is set to be one of the highlights of Australia’s live music calendar in 2025. For anyone who has ever been moved by the soaring melodies of The Sails of Charon or the haunting strains of In Trance, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Australia has waited more than 50 years for Uli Jon Roth.

