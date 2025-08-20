DEVO Documentary Lands on Netflix as Band Prepares Farewell With The B-52’s - Noise11.com

DEVO, the radical New Wave pioneers who turned art-school satire into international pop stardom, are back in the cultural conversation with the release of DEVO, a feature-length Netflix Original documentary. Directed by Chris Smith (Wham!, Fyre, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond), the film premiered to acclaim at Sundance 2024 and is now streaming globally, giving audiences a definitive portrait of one of music’s most original and eccentric bands.

The documentary charts DEVO’s wild 50-year ride from their beginnings as Kent State University art students to international fame with their platinum-selling anthem Whip It. Smith uses candid interviews with founding members Mark Mothersbaugh, Bob Mothersbaugh, and Jerry Casale, alongside rare archival footage, to explore how a band rooted in social philosophy and satire went on to reshape both popular music and music video culture.

DEVO’s origins are inseparable from the turmoil of the late 1960s. In May 1970, the Kent State shootings left four students dead during anti-war protests, a tragedy that profoundly shaped Jerry Casale and his fellow art students. Out of that climate, DEVO formed in 1973 around the concept of “De-Evolution”: the tongue-in-cheek but pointed idea that instead of progressing, society was regressing.

Their earliest performances were bizarre multi-media happenings, part rock concert, part performance art, part Dadaist experiment. Outfitted in hazmat suits, industrial jumpsuits, and eventually their iconic red “energy dome” headgear, the band set out to lampoon consumer culture, politics, and conformity, all while delivering tight, robotic rock grooves.

By the time they self-released their short film The Truth About De-Evolution in 1976, DEVO were already raising eyebrows in the underground. The film won an award at the Ann Arbor Film Festival and caught the attention of David Bowie and Iggy Pop, who championed the group and helped them secure a record deal.

One of DEVO’s first brushes with the mainstream came in 1977 when they collaborated with Neil Young on his cult film Human Highway. Cast as nuclear garbage workers, the band injected their bizarre characters, including Mothersbaugh’s childlike alter-ego Booji Boy, into the apocalyptic satire. Young joined them in a chaotic performance of “Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black),” giving DEVO a platform beyond the art world.

This collaboration highlighted what made DEVO different from their punk contemporaries: they weren’t rebelling against rock clichés by rejecting them, but by parodying and mutating them into something unrecognizable. Their twisted cover of The Rolling Stones’ Satisfaction (1978) was emblematic, jerky, mechanical, and utterly unfaithful, yet unforgettable.

DEVO’s Warner Bros. debut, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! (1978), produced by Brian Eno, introduced the world to their angular rhythms and strange humor. Songs like Uncontrollable Urge and Jocko Homo captured their manifesto in musical form, while their stage shows became legendary for choreography, costumes, and multimedia projections.

But it was 1980’s Freedom of Choice that turned took them to a new level. Propelled by the hit single Whip It, with its leather-and-lasso MTV video, the album went platinum, and suddenly DEVO were on American radio and TV, not just in art galleries. Follow-up hits like Girl U Want and Beautiful World cemented their reputation by infiltrating pop culture on their own terms.

MTV’s rise played right into DEVO’s strengths. Their videos made them pioneers of the format. Where other bands merely used music video as promotion, DEVO saw it as another art form, a way to expand their commentary on consumerism and conformity.

While DEVO’s commercial peak was relatively brief, their influence has endured across generations. Their robotic funk rhythms, synthesizer-heavy arrangements, and ironic humor paved the way for alternative rock, industrial, and electronic acts to follow. Trent Reznor has credited DEVO as a key influence on Nine Inch Nails. Kurt Cobain listed Are We Not Men? among his favorite albums. Damon Albarn and Gorillaz drew inspiration from DEVO’s mix of cartoonish visuals and biting social satire.

Mark Mothersbaugh, meanwhile, went on to a second career as one of Hollywood’s most prolific composers, scoring films like The Royal Tenenbaums, Thor: Ragnarok, and countless TV shows. Jerry Casale also pursued solo music and filmmaking, ensuring the DEVO name spread well beyond the band itself.

The new DEVO Netflix documentary captures all of this, the highs, the struggles, the absurdities. Smith delves into the band’s archives, showing not just their iconic performances but also their failures and near-misses. For longtime fans, it’s a treasure trove of unseen material. For newcomers, it’s an introduction to a band whose warnings about “De-Evolution” seem eerily prescient in today’s world of political chaos and cultural decline.

Accompanying the film is a new compilation, Energy Dome Frequencies: Songs From The DEVO Documentary, out October 31. Available on LP and CD, it gathers classics like Mongoloid, Uncontrollable Urge, Whip It, and That’s Good, showcasing DEVO’s evolution from abrasive outsiders to unlikely hitmakers.

Energy Dome Frequencies: Songs From The DEVO Documentary track listing:

Side One

1. Mongoloid (Warner Version)

2. Jocko Homo (Warner Version)

3. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

4. Uncontrollable Urge

5. Girl U Want

6. Freedom Of Choice

Side Two

1. Whip It

2. Gates Of Steel

3. Working In The Coal Mine

4. Beautiful World

5. Through Being Cool

6. That’s Good

DEVO’s farewell tour has been going on like a Kiss or Cher farewell. In September 2025, the band will embark on yet another tour, the “Cosmic De-Evolution Tour,” a 12-date co-headline trek with fellow New Wave band The B-52’s, who have also “retired” and coming out of rock and roll aged care for the tour. With Lene Lovich joining as support, the run kicks off September 24 in Toronto and concludes November 2 in Houston.

DEVO Studio Albums

• Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! (1978)

• Duty Now for the Future (1979)

• Freedom of Choice (1980)

• New Traditionalists (1981)

• Oh, No! It’s Devo (1982)

• Shout (1984)

• Total Devo (1988)

• Smooth Noodle Maps (1990)

• Something for Everybody (2010)

DEVO Five Popular Songs

1. Whip It (1980)

2. Girl U Want (1980)

3. Working In A Coalmine (1981)

4. Beautiful World (1981)

5. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (1978)

DEVO is a mix of satire, philosophy, and pop hooks. They predicted, with chilling accuracy, a society slipping backward instead of forward.

