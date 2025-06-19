Bruce Springsteen 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' Trailer Premieres - Noise11.com

The all-new feature film, 20th Century Studios’ “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,” chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska” album, a raw, haunted acoustic record that marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works.

Director Scott Cooper, who wrote the script for the screen based on the book “Deliver Me from Nowhere” by Warren Zanes, said, “Making ‘Springsteen’ was deeply moving as it allowed me to step inside the soul of an artist I’ve long admired – and to witness, up close, the vulnerability and strength behind his music. The experience felt like a journey through memory, myth, and truth. And more than anything, it was a privilege to translate that raw emotional honesty to the screen, and in doing so, it changed me. I cannot thank Bruce and Jon Landau enough for allowing me to tell their story.”

From 20th Century Studios, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska” album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.

Starring Jeremy Allen White as the Boss, the film is written for the screen and directed by Scott Cooper based on the book “Deliver Me from Nowhere” by Warren Zanes. “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” also features Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Doug; Odessa Young as love interest, Faye; Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen’s mom, Adele; Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin; and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller. Arriving only in cinemas October 24, 2025, the film is produced by Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson and Scott Stuber. Tracey Landon, Jon Vein, and Zanes executive produce.

Springsteen’s lost album ‘Tracks II’ will be released on 27 June 2025.

CD 1 – LA GARAGE SESSIONS ’83

Follow That Dream

Dont Back Down On Our Love

Little Girl Like You

Johnny Bye Bye

Sugarland

Seven Tears

Fugitives Dream

Black Mountain Ballad

Jim Deer

County Fair

My Hometown

One Love

Dont Back Down

Richfield Whistle

The Klansman

Unsatisfied Heart

Shut Out The Light

Fugitives Dream (Ballad)

CD 2 – STREETS OF PHILADELPHIA SESSIONS

Blind Spot

Maybe I Dont Know You

Something In The Well

Waiting On The End Of The World

The Little Things

We Fell Down

One Beautiful Morning

Between Heaven and Earth

Secret Garden

The Farewell Party

CD 3 – FAITHLESS

The Desert (Instrumental)

Where You Goin, Where You From

Faithless

All Gods Children

A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

God Sent You

Goin To California

The Western Sea (Instrumental)

My Masters Hand

Let Me Ride

My Masters Hand (Theme)

CD 4 – SOMEWHERE NORTH OF NASHVILLE

Repo Man

Tiger Rose

Poor Side of Town

Delivery Man

Under A Big Sky

Detail Man

Silver Mountain

Janey Dont You Lose Heart

Youre Gonna Miss Me When Im Gone

Stand On It

Blue Highway

Somewhere North of Nashville

CD 5 – INYO

Inyo

Indian Town

Adelita

The Aztec Dance

The Lost Charro

Our Lady of Monroe

El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

One False Move

Ciudad Juarez

When I Build My Beautiful House

CD 6 – TWILIGHT HOURS

Sunday Love

Late in the Evening

Two of Us

Lonely Town

September Kisses

Twilight Hours

Ill Stand By You

High Sierra

Sunliner

Another You

Dinner at Eight

Follow The Sun

CD 7 – PERFECT WORLD

Im Not Sleeping

Idiots Delight

Another Thin Line

The Great Depression

Blind Man

Rain In The River

If I Could Only Be Your Lover

Cutting Knife

You Lifted Me Up

Perfect World

