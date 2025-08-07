Australian 60s Pop Star John Blanchfield Has Died at Age 79 - Noise11.com

Aussie pop star of the 60s John Blanchfield has died at the age of 79.

John’s family has announced “It’s with great sadness, love and pride that we let you know that our darling husband, Dad, Paree, and friend, John Blanchfield, grabbed his hat and got out of here on Wednesday. John’s great loves were music and good people, and his days were filled with both until the last moment.”

John was Jon Blanchfield when he released his debut single in 1967. The song of Jon’s debut single ‘Town of Tuxley Toymaker’ backed with ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ were not only both written for him by the Bee Gees, but Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb played on the record.

Single by Jon Blanchfield

Side A “Upstairs, Downstairs” (B.M. & R. Gibb)

Side B “Town of Tuxley Toymaker, Part 1” (B.M. & R. Gibb)

Released February 1967

Recorded November or December 1966 at St. Clair Studio, Hurstville

Jon Blanchfield — lead vocals

Barry Gibb — guitar, background vocals

Robin Gibb — background vocals

Maurice Gibb — bass, piano, guitar (12-string)

Uncredited — drums, horns

Ossie Byrne — engineer

Nat Kipner — producer

Jon’s best-known song was ‘Son of a Simple Man’, written by Brian Cadd and Don Mudie.

John Blanchfield’s recording career came to a conclusion in the early 70s but he continued to work behind the scenes for the remainder of his life.

In the mid-1970s John founded Rainbird Records and released music by Lobby Loyde, Cash Backman and Normie Rowe. He also managed Normie Rowe, Goanna, Vince Jones and Mondo Rock during the ‘Chemistry’ years, as well as Stockley See Mason, Rose Bygrave, Savannah Silver Band, Red Hot Peppers, Ross Wilson and Bushwackers.

He also commissioned Henry Wagons’ Warren Zevon show.

Jon Blanchfield recording were:

SINGLES

”Town Of Tuxley Toymaker Part 1 / Upstairs, Downstairs” (#93) 1967 Leedon

”You’ve Got A Lot Of Livin’ / Time” 1967 RCA

”Somebody To Love (#75) / Pray For Love” 1968 RCA

”Lavender Girl (#77) / Look What I’ve Got” 1968 RCA

”Baby Get In The Groove / Reach For The Sun” (#100) 1969 RCA

”She’s My Baby (#62) / I Get So Excited” 1969 RCA

”Son Of A Simple Man (#63) / Waltzing Matilda” 1969 RCA

”Lucy’s Place (#69) / Is It True” 1971 RCA

”Let The Good Times Roll / Shenandoha” 1972 RCA

ALBUMS

‘Jon Blanchfield’ 1970 RCA

