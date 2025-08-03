Stevie Nicks Postpones Shows After Fracturing Her Shoulder - Noise11.com

Stevie Nicks has rescheduled her upcoming tour dates after fracturing her shoulder.

Stevie has been forced to push her US concert dates back due to her injury, which will “require recovery time”.

A message on her Instagram account said: “Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks‘ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Please note that October dates will be unaffected. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience (sic).”

Stevie was originally set to kick off her tour in August.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Buckingham Nicks, the only studio album by Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie as a duo, is being reissued for the first time.

Originally released in September 1973 and unavailable for decades, the album has been sourced from the original master tapes for its long-awaited return to vinyl, as well as hi-res digital files for its CD and digital release.

Buckingham and Nicks was recorded at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles and was released the year before Stevie and Lindsey joined Fleetwood Mac.

Although it wasn’t a commercial success, it led drummer Mick Fleetwood to invite Stevie and Lindsey to join the legendary rock band.

The former couple haven’t been on good terms since guitarist Lindsey was axed from the group once again in 2018 in acrimonious circumstances, but Mick previously admitted he is keen for Stevie and Lindsey to put their differences aside.

The drummer – who co-founded the iconic rock band in the 1960s – told Us Weekly: “I always have a fantasy that [Stevie] and Lindsey would pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK for them both. But we’ve had such an incredible career.”

Mick planned to reunite the band before Christine McVie passed away in November 2022, aged 79.

The veteran musician has “struggled” to find a direction since Christine’s passing – but he remains hopeful of working with another band in 2026.

Mick shared: “I miss playing as much as we used to. I’m hoping next year, one way or another, some band somewhere will say, come and play with drums or something.

“So, I always love to do whatever I can do working on an album that next year we may tour with it. I don’t know, [but] not Fleetwood Mac.”

music-news.com

