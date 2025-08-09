 Ranking The Nine Cold Chisel Studio Albums from 9 to 1 - Noise11.com
For over four decades, Cold Chisel have defined Australian rock, gritty, poetic, and unashamedly real. Their nine studio albums chart a journey from smoky pub stages to the nation’s biggest arenas, each release offering a snapshot of a band that constantly evolved while staying true to its heart.

When the nine albums are analysed by reactions from Critics, Fans, Culture and Innovation it makes for an interesting ranking. Here’s a Noise11 evaluation of the Chisel studio albums from 9 to 1.

9. Twentieth Century (1984)
The band’s final album before their first split, Twentieth Century reflects a fractured group under pressure. Recorded amid internal tensions, it’s uneven but contains gems like “Saturday Night” and “Flame Trees,” the latter becoming one of their most beloved songs.

8. Blood Moon (2019)
Their latest studio release mixes nostalgia with fresh energy. “Getting the Band Back Together” is a nod to their legacy, while “Land of Hope” shows they can still tackle big, resonant themes.

7. The Perfect Crime (2015)
Cold Chisel’s most recent album before Blood Moon was adventurous, fusing blues, soul, and straight-ahead rock. Highlights include the haunting “Lost” and the rollicking “All Hell Broke Lucy,” proving the band could still surprise fans decades into their career.

6. The Last Wave of Summer (1998)
Their big comeback after 14 years apart, The Last Wave of Summer blends maturity with familiar grit. Tracks such as “The Things I Love in You” and “Water into Wine” show that even after a long break, Chisel could deliver emotional punch.

5. No Plans (2012)
A poignant release dedicated to late drummer Steve Prestwich, No Plans mixes firepower with reflection. “HQ454 Monroe” rocks hard, while “I Got Things to Do,” Prestwich’s final composition, adds deep emotional resonance.

4. Cold Chisel (1978)
The debut album introduced their mix of pub rock grit and lyrical depth. “Khe Sanh” — initially banned from radio — became an Australian anthem, while tracks like “Home and Broken Hearted” set the template for their sound.

3. Breakfast at Sweethearts (1979)
Urban, moody, and distinctly Australian, Breakfast at Sweethearts is a love letter to gritty Kings Cross life. The title track and “Shipping Steel” cemented Don Walker’s reputation as a world-class storyteller.

2. East (1980)
The breakthrough album that made them household names. With “Cheap Wine,” “Choirgirl,” and “My Baby,” Eastdelivered hit after hit while balancing toughness with tenderness. A perfect bridge between their pub roots and mainstream success.

1. Circus Animals (1982)
Widely considered their artistic peak, Circus Animals is darker, heavier, and more ambitious than its predecessors. “You Got Nothing I Want” roars with fury, “Bow River” is an Ian Moss showcase, and “When the War Is Over” remains a timeless ballad. It’s the perfect mix of grit, power, and emotional depth — the definitive Cold Chisel statement.

The ranking is based purely on sales or chart positions — it’s a hybrid of:

1. Critical reception – How music critics, biographers, and Australian music historians generally rate each album in terms of songwriting quality, production, and influence.

2. Fan consensus – Common rankings in fan forums, polls, and retrospective articles that reflect long-term listener sentiment.

3. Cultural impact – How much each album contributed to Cold Chisel’s legacy and Australian rock history (e.g., East producing multiple radio staples, Circus Animals being considered an artistic high point).

4. Musical innovation – Whether the album marked a creative step forward or showcased a distinctive, defining moment in their sound.

Sidebar: Cold Chisel Studio Albums – Release Dates & Chart Peaks (Australia)

Album,Year,Peak ARIA Chart Position

Cold Chisel,1978, #38
Breakfast at Sweethearts, 1979, #4
East, 1980, #2
Circus Animals, 1982, #1
Twentieth Century, 1984, #1
The Last Wave of Summer, 1998, #1
No Plans, 2012, #2
The Perfect Crime, 2015, #2
Blood Moon, 2019, #8

This week Cold Chisel ‘The Big Five-O’ live album and DVD was released.

The track listing is:

CD 1
Standing On The Outside
Letter To Alan
HQ454 Monroe
Cheap Wine
Rising Sun
My Baby
All For You
Painted Doll
Choirgirl
Forever Now
Four Walls
Houndog
Rosaline
You Got Nothing I Want
Merry-Go-Round

CD 2
Steve Prestwich
Flame Trees
Khe Sanh
Bow River
Saturday Night
Breakfast At Sweethearts
Shipping Steel
Taipan
When the War Is Over
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye)
Plaza
Mr Crown Prosecutor
Wild Colonial Boy

