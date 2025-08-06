 “Eccentric” Singer Songwriter John Otway To Return For Australian Shows in 2026 - Noise11.com
John Otway

“Eccentric” Singer Songwriter John Otway To Return For Australian Shows in 2026

by Paul Cashmere on August 6, 2025

in News

English singer-songwriter John Otway, often described “eccentric” will return to Australia in 2026 for shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

John was last in Australia in 2023. Watch his Noise11.com interview:

John was once affectionately dubbed “rock ’n’ roll’s greatest failure”:

Otway first gained widespread attention in 1977 after a memorable — and painful — leap onto an amplifier during a performance on BBC’s The Old Grey Whistle Test. That stunt propelled his single “Really Free” into the UK Top 40, peaking at No. 27.

Otway’s chart success is rare but dramatic. After “Really Free” in 1977, his next hit came 25 years later in 2002 with “Bunsen Burner”, reaching No. 9 in the UK, thanks to a fan driven campaign and creative publicity stunts.

John has built a devoted cult following through relentless touring for over 50 years, performing thousands of live shows. In April 2022, he celebrated his 5,000th gig at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Otway is also an author and filmmaker. He published two autobiographies—Cor Baby, That’s Really Me! (1990) and I Did It Otway: Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure (2010)—and released a documentary, Otway the Movie, which premiered in 2012 and toured cinemas including at Cannes. Fans even funded a new album recorded in Montserrat via Kickstarter, released in 2017.

John Otway dates:
Melbourne – Tuesday 31st March 2026 – Memo Music Hall
Sydney – Thursday 2nd April 2026 – The Vanguard

www.davidroywilliams.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Postpones Shows After Fracturing Her Shoulder

Stevie Nicks has rescheduled her upcoming tour dates after fracturing her shoulder.

2 days ago
Skyhooks 1976 photo courtesy of Peter Green
EXCLUSIVE: Historic Skyhooks 1976 Countdown Footage Discovered and Restored

Skyhooks archivist Peter Green has discovered Skyhooks footage nearly 50 years old long thought to have been lost.

5 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Fans Turn Out In The Thousands For Funeral Procession

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and children were overcome with emotion as they visited the vast sea of tributes to the rocker during the funeral procession in Birmingham, England on Wednesday.

6 days ago
Steven Wilson On the Lost Black Sabbath Tapes

Producer, audio engineer, musician Steven Wilson has remixed albums for Jethro Tull, Yes, The Who, Tears for Fears and Deep Purple as well as Phil Collins, Frankie Goes To Hollywood and even Gentle Giant but one incomplete project was Black Sabbath’s iconic ‘Vol. 4’ album.

6 days ago
The Fabulous Caprettos Is A Jukebox Of Australian Classics

A night with The Fabulous Caprettos is like spending a few hours with a living, breathing jukebox playing non-stop Australian classics.

6 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Procession To Be Held In Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest in Birmingham, England on Wednesday after a special funeral procession through his hometown.

7 days ago
Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons
Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons Will Be Performing Motörhead Classics In Australia

When Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons tour Australia in September, Motörhead fans do note … you will be getting a good chunk of Motörhead in the Bastard Sons setlist.

July 29, 2025