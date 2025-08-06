“Eccentric” Singer Songwriter John Otway To Return For Australian Shows in 2026 - Noise11.com

English singer-songwriter John Otway, often described “eccentric” will return to Australia in 2026 for shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

John was last in Australia in 2023. Watch his Noise11.com interview:

John was once affectionately dubbed “rock ’n’ roll’s greatest failure”:

Otway first gained widespread attention in 1977 after a memorable — and painful — leap onto an amplifier during a performance on BBC’s The Old Grey Whistle Test. That stunt propelled his single “Really Free” into the UK Top 40, peaking at No. 27.

Otway’s chart success is rare but dramatic. After “Really Free” in 1977, his next hit came 25 years later in 2002 with “Bunsen Burner”, reaching No. 9 in the UK, thanks to a fan driven campaign and creative publicity stunts.

John has built a devoted cult following through relentless touring for over 50 years, performing thousands of live shows. In April 2022, he celebrated his 5,000th gig at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Otway is also an author and filmmaker. He published two autobiographies—Cor Baby, That’s Really Me! (1990) and I Did It Otway: Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure (2010)—and released a documentary, Otway the Movie, which premiered in 2012 and toured cinemas including at Cannes. Fans even funded a new album recorded in Montserrat via Kickstarter, released in 2017.

John Otway dates:

Melbourne – Tuesday 31st March 2026 – Memo Music Hall

Sydney – Thursday 2nd April 2026 – The Vanguard

