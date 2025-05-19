 Baby Man Sets Sights On Beyonce and Bono - Noise11.com
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyonce photo by Ros O'Gorman

Baby Man Sets Sights On Beyonce and Bono

by Music-News.com on May 20, 2025

in News

The baby man felon has set his sights on Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen and accused them of an election “scam”.

The convicted felon stormed to victory in the US elections last November, trouncing democratic rival Kamila Harris as voters turned towards him.

Despite the victory, Trump has lashed out at Beyoncé and Springsteen’s support for his rival and has now called for an “investigation” into their endorsements of Harris.

Taking to Truth Social on Monday, the baby man slammed Springsteen, writing, “How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his poor performance during her campaign for president? Why did he accept that money if he is such a fan of hers?”

“Isn’t that a major and illegal campaign contribution? What about Beyoncé? …And how much went to Oprah, and Bono???”

Threatening action, the president continued, “I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter. Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment.

“In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds. It’s not legal!”

The felon added. “For these unpatriotic ‘entertainers,’ this was just a corrupt & unlawful way to capitalize on a broken system.”

Hours later, baby man continued on his tirade, claiming a report showed that Beyoncé was paid $11 million (£8.2 million) to endorse Harris and noted that Beyoncé did not actually perform at the Democrat rally she appeared at.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tommy Emmanuel, noise11.com, music news
Tommy Emmanuel Awarded Honorary Doctorate By Newcastle University

The University of Newcastle has awarded Tommy Emmanuel an honorary doctorate.

54 minutes ago
The Edge and Bono of U2 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bono On The Next U2 Album

Bono has teased U2's new album "sounds like future".

23 hours ago
Richard Marx Melbourne 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Richard Marx Gifts Paul Stanley John Farnham

Richard Marx has gifted Paul Stanley of Kiss the John Farnham classic ‘Whispering Jack’.

1 day ago
Zucchero
Check out the Zucchero and Russell Crowe Performing Pearl Jam ‘Just Breathe’ Together

Russell Crowe also directed a video for his duet with Italian superstar Zucchero. ‘Just Breathe’ is a cover of the Pearl Jam song they recorded together for Zucchero’s ‘Discover II’ album released in 2024.

4 days ago
Stevie Perry and Willie Nelson Faithfully
Steve Perry and Willie Nelson Reconstruct Journey’s ‘Faithfully’

Former Journey singer Steve Perry has teamed with country legend Willie Nelson for a new version of the 1983 Journey hit ‘Faithfully’.

4 days ago
Bono Surrender
Bono Showcases Two Songs from ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’

Bono has premiered two songs from the upcoming Apple + doco ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’.

4 days ago
Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015; photo Ros O'Gorman
Gary Kemp On Touring Costs and Mental Health Issues

Gary Kemp, the legendary Spandau Ballet guitarist and songwriter, has opened up about the financial and emotional challenges facing musicians today in a candid new episode of the I Never Thought It Would Happen podcast, released today (May 13) by music charity Help Musicians.

6 days ago