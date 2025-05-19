Baby Man Sets Sights On Beyonce and Bono - Noise11.com

The baby man felon has set his sights on Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen and accused them of an election “scam”.

The convicted felon stormed to victory in the US elections last November, trouncing democratic rival Kamila Harris as voters turned towards him.

Despite the victory, Trump has lashed out at Beyoncé and Springsteen’s support for his rival and has now called for an “investigation” into their endorsements of Harris.

Taking to Truth Social on Monday, the baby man slammed Springsteen, writing, “How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his poor performance during her campaign for president? Why did he accept that money if he is such a fan of hers?”

“Isn’t that a major and illegal campaign contribution? What about Beyoncé? …And how much went to Oprah, and Bono???”

Threatening action, the president continued, “I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter. Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment.

“In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds. It’s not legal!”

The felon added. “For these unpatriotic ‘entertainers,’ this was just a corrupt & unlawful way to capitalize on a broken system.”

Hours later, baby man continued on his tirade, claiming a report showed that Beyoncé was paid $11 million (£8.2 million) to endorse Harris and noted that Beyoncé did not actually perform at the Democrat rally she appeared at.

