Steve Van Zandt Misses Springsteen Shows Due To Surgery - Noise11.com

Guitarist Steven Van Zandt will miss his next shows with Bruce Springsteen after undergoing emergency surgery.

Van Zandt, who is a longtime member of Springsteen’s E Street Band, announced on social media on Monday that he was recovering from an emergency operation after being hospitalised with appendicitis in San Sebastián, Spain.

“Got a sharp pain in my stomach, thought it was food poisoning, turned out to be appendicitis. Got lucky with an exceptional hospital in San Sebastian,” he wrote. “The operation was a complete success.”

Van Zandt performed with Bruce and his longtime backing band in San Sebastián on Saturday. They will perform without him for their second show in the city on Tuesday as well as their concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on Friday.

Van Zandt, 74, told his followers that he hopes to return to the tour for their final European stop in Milan, Italy on 30 June and 3 July.

“I’m hoping to get back on stage for at least one of the shows in Milan,” the rocker added. “Thank you all for all the good vibes. See you soon.”

Springsteen has yet to make a formal announcement about who will replace Van Zandt during his recovery.

The music legend kicked off the European leg of his latest tour in Manchester, England last month and hit headlines for calling out U.S. President Donald Trump during a speech.

Calling him “an unfit president”, Springsteen continued, “Things are happening right now that are altering the very nature of our country’s democracy, and they’re too important to ignore. In America, my home, they’re persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. That’s happening now.”

