Paul McCartney Joins Bruce Springsteen For Two Songs At E Street Band Liverpool Concert - Noise11.com

Sir Paul McCartney has popped up for two songs with Bruce Springsteen at his Liverpool concert as part of the Land of Hope and Dreams tour.

Paul and Bruce performed The Beatles’ ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ as well as ‘Kansas City’, a Little Willie Littlefield song which The Beatles also covered on ‘Beatles for Sale’.

The day before Bruce visited the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA). McCartney co-founded the learning facility in his hometown of Liverpool.

Bruce introduced Paul saying, “We are lucky tonight we have a young man, a local young man from Liverpool who is going to guest for us tonight. I think he’s got a lot of talent and I believe he’s going to be going places. So let’s bring out Sir Paul McCartney.”

Bruce previously joined Paul on stage in 2022 at Glastonbury. They have also performed together before at Hyde Park, London and in New Jersey.

Bruce Springsteen setlist, 7 June 2025, Liverpool, UK

Ghosts (from Letter To You, 2020)

Land of Hope and Dreams (from Wrecking Ball, 2012)

Death to My Hometown (from Wrecking Ball, 2012)

Seeds (from Live 1975-1985, 1986)

Lonesome Day (from The Rising, 2002)

Rainmaker Atlantic City (from Nebraska, 1982)

Darkness on the Edge of Town (from Darkness on the Edge of Town, 1978)

The Promised Land (from Darkness on the Edge of Town, 1978)

Hungry Heart (from the River, 1980)

The River (from the River, 1980)

Youngstown (from The Ghost of Tom Joad, 1995)

Murder Incorporated (from Greatest Hits, 1995)

Long Walk Home (from Magic, 2007)

House of a Thousand Guitars (from Letter To You, 2020)

My City of Ruins (from The Rising, 2002)

Because the Night (from Live 1975/1985)

Wrecking Ball (from Wrecking Ball, 2012)The Rising (from The Rising, 2002)

Badlands (from Darkness on the Edge of Town, 1978)

Thunder Road (from Born To Run, 1975)

Encore:

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Days Night, 1964) (with Paul McCartney)

Kansas City (from The Beatles, Beatles For Sale, 1964) (with Paul McCartney)

Born in the U.S.A. (from Born In The USA, 1984)

Born to Run (from Born To Run, 1975)

Bobby Jean (from Born In The USA, 1984)

Dancing in the Dark (from Born In The USA, 1984)

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (from Born To Run, 1975)

Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)

Chimes of Freedom (Bob Dylan cover) (from Chimes of Freedom EP, 1988)

