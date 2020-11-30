The White Stripes First Ever Greatest Hits To Surface This Week - Noise11.com

The White Stripes first ever Greatest Hits album ‘My Sister Thanks You and I Thank You’ will be released this Friday.
The 26-track album features all previously released songs but there is a new video for the track ‘Apple Blossom’.
The album will be available for streaming from Friday. The CD and vinyl won’t happen until February 2021.
THE WHITE STRIPES GREATEST HITS TRACK LIST:
1. Let’s Shake Hands
2. The Big Three Killed My Baby
3. Fell In Love With A Girl
4. Hello Operator
5. I’m Slowly Turning Into You
6. The Hardest Button To Button
7. The Nurse
8. Screwdriver
9. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground
10. Death Letter
11. We’re Going To Be Friends
12. The Denial Twist
13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself
14. Astro
15. Conquest
16. Jolene
17. Hotel Yorba
18. Apple Blossom
19. Blue Orchid
20. Ball And Biscuit
21. I Fought Piranhas
22. I Think I Smell A Rat
23. Icky Thump
24. My Doorbell
25. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)
26. Seven Nation Army