The White Stripes First Ever Greatest Hits To Surface This Week - Noise11.com

The White Stripes first ever Greatest Hits album ‘My Sister Thanks You and I Thank You’ will be released this Friday.

The 26-track album features all previously released songs but there is a new video for the track ‘Apple Blossom’.

The album will be available for streaming from Friday. The CD and vinyl won’t happen until February 2021.

THE WHITE STRIPES GREATEST HITS TRACK LIST:

1. Let’s Shake Hands

2. The Big Three Killed My Baby

3. Fell In Love With A Girl

4. Hello Operator

5. I’m Slowly Turning Into You

6. The Hardest Button To Button

7. The Nurse

8. Screwdriver

9. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

10. Death Letter

11. We’re Going To Be Friends

12. The Denial Twist

13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself

14. Astro

15. Conquest

16. Jolene

17. Hotel Yorba

18. Apple Blossom

19. Blue Orchid

20. Ball And Biscuit

21. I Fought Piranhas

22. I Think I Smell A Rat

23. Icky Thump

24. My Doorbell

25. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)

26. Seven Nation Army

