The Who Are Making Money - Noise11.com

The British Royal Mint has The Who in the money. A series of coins based on The Who is about to be released in the UK.

The Who are the fourth act in The Royal Mint ‘Music Legends’ series. Queen, Elton John and David Bowie coins kicked off the series.

Roger Daltrey said, “It’s an honour to have a coin produced to celebrate The Who’s musical legacy. The coin’s design captures the true essence of the band and what we represent. It was a fantastic moment being able to strike one of the very first pieces in the collection and see the range of technologies and processes involved in the making of the coin.”

The Who coins feature prominent historic Who visuals, a union flag, Mod logo and speaker-smashing Rickenbacker guitar.

“I am delighted that the band’s work is being recognised by this fantastic range of coins from The Royal Mint,” Pete Townshend said in a statement.

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint said, “The Who are an iconic British band with an incredible musical legacy, so it felt right to honour them with an official UK coin. The Who coin is the latest in our show stopping Music Legends series, which celebrates legendary British artists through original new designs. It was a privilege to have Roger Daltrey visit the Mint to strike one of the first coins and meet the team of makers that have created this wonderful design. Our Music Legends series is engaging new generations of coin collectors, and we hope this design will become a cherished part of fans’ memorabilia.”

The Who coin is available as limited-edition precious metal proof editions as well as a Brilliant Uncirculated edition.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments