 There Is A Frank Zappa and Jimi Hendrix Tape But The Zappa’s Can’t Find It - Noise11.com
Zappa movie

There Is A Frank Zappa and Jimi Hendrix Tape But The Zappa’s Can’t Find It

by Paul Cashmere on February 11, 2021

in News

One of the buried treasures in the Frank Zappa vault is a recording of Zappa with Jimi Hendrix. The bad news is no-one knows where it is.

Ahmet Zappa, son of Frank and Gail Zappa and co-trustee of the Zappa estate tells Noise11 that he knows the tapes exist … somewhere. “I can say personally the one we haven’t found yet but I heard my mother and father talk about is Frank and Jimi Hendrix jamming in the Garden. I have always wanted to hear what that sounded like,” Ahmet says.

Zappa recordings with John Lennon were released on Lennon’s ‘Sometime In New York City’ album. One unreleased session is Zappa and Eric Clapton together. “That’s from a night they played at a show,” Ahmet tells Noise11.com. “The Eric Clapton tapes is them hanging out and playing in New York or London. They are having conversations, Frank is playing lead and then Eric is soloing then they flip flop. Those are pretty awesome. We find nuggets here and there. I don’t know if there are more specifically of another collaboration with John or another collaboration with Eric”.

Frank Zappa released 62 albums in his life and over 100 have now been released following his death at age 52 in 1993. “We are probably about this point 35% through the tapes,” Ahmet says. “That should give you a taste of how vast the vault is. We have 100+ releases and on each release there might be a few master tapes we are going through. It is a really vast amount of media that my father did in his lifetime. Its extraordinary. Tens of thousands of tapes”.

“Frank was someone who always had a tape machine going or a video machine going. It is extraordinary that everyone has a video camera with high definition in their pocket now but then you had to pay someone. It was a costly endeavor. He was always documenting. He would curate through the best of them or the odder things, just specific things that inspired him. We discover amazing kick ass audio all the time. Some concerts might have the multitracks on, some might be a board tape or sessions that we didn’t know we had like from the Whitney Studios, something that didn’t go onto ‘Hot Rats’. We find things like that. What we try to do is be completists. It is archeology, he recorded it here, what might this be part of. We try to listen to the fan base and do some pretty special packages and hopefully people will enjoy it”.

Watch the entire Noise11.com interview with Ahmet Zappa.

‘Zappa’ the movie can be seen in cinemas in Australia from 18 February 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Rose Tattoo Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Rose Tattoo Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Rose Tattoo Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross Pays Tribute To Mary Wilson

Diana Ross has saluted the memory of her The Supremes bandmate Mary Wilson following her death on Monday night.

14 hours ago
Mary Wilson, noise11.com, music news
Mary Wilson of The Supremes Dies At Age 79

Mary Wilson, a co-founder of USA Motown soul group The Supremes, has died at age 79. A cause of death has not been revealed.

1 day ago
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Raves About The Band’s ‘Music From Big Pink’

On a new episode of Elton John’s Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1, Elton sits down with his husband and Canadian-native David Furnish for a Canada Special. The two talk about Canada’s incredible depth of talent, from Leonard Cohen to Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Ruth B and more.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Tease New Music

It sounds like there is new music for The Rolling Stones on the way. Source: Keith Richards.

4 days ago
Engelbert Humperdinck and wife Patrica photo with thanks to Scott Dorsey
Patricia Dorsey, Wife of Englebert Humperdinck, Passes From Covid

Patricia Dorsey, since 1964 the wife of music legend Engelbert Humperdinck, has passed away after recently testing positive to Covid-19.

4 days ago
Tom Jones, Forum theatre Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tom Jones To Release 42nd Album ‘Surrounded By Time’

Tom Jones will release his 42nd album ‘Surrounded By Time’ album in April.

7 days ago
Engelbert Humperdinck and wife Patricia
Engelbert Humperdinck Asks For Prayers For Wife Patricia

Superstar Engelbert Humperdinck has posted an emotional video asking for prayers for his wife Patricia who is battling Covid.

7 days ago