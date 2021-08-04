Tim Rogers Joins The Hard-Ons - Noise11.com

Tim Rogers has joined The Hard-Ons. I’ll say that again … Tim Rogers has joined The Hard-Ons … and just incase you didn’t hear the first two times Tim Rogers has joined The Hard-Ons.

Rogers will front the new album for The Hard-Ons ‘I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken’.

Tim himself has said, “I was already the luckiest goof in rock’n’roll and I get asked to make a racket with my hero’s? Strewth. Wake me up sometime will ya?”

Tim has replaced Keish de Silva.

The Hard-Ons Blackie said it best when he said, “How fucking good is this!!”

Tim will remain with You Am I as well as now front The Hard-Ons. Ray Ahn welcomed him to the band saying, “I’m thrilled to have Tim on board, and am loving his contribution!”

First single “Hold Tight” is out Friday August 13. The album I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken, is out October 8.

