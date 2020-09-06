 Tom Morello Tells His Story In New Audio Book - Noise11.com
Tom Morello - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tom Morello - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tom Morello Tells His Story In New Audio Book

by Music-News.com on September 7, 2020

in News

Tom Morello has launched his Audible Original book ‘Tom Morello at Minetta Lane Theatre: Speaking Truth to Power Through Stories and Song’ to take fans on the musical journey of his life.

Telling his story through words and music, Morella explores his past, from his childhood to his career with Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave.

Explaining the inspiration, he told Collider: “There are a number of projects that I’ve been involved in recently, from my MasterClass to a photo book of my life (‘Whatever It Takes’), and putting out a guitar with Fender, that have been projects that are related, in some ways, more to my life than to specific songs.

“For years, I’ve been spinning campfire yarns, and some friends and family who I worked with were like, ‘You should really put all of that together, as a way to tell your story.’ I’m very comfortable and confident in front of an audience, talking and telling stories, and then mixing that in with some shredding guitar, felt like it would be a fun thing to do and a way to connect with fans from different generations.”

The guitarist has been asked to turn his story into a documentary – but he prefers to collaborate with Audible as he had more control over the narrative.

He explained: “There are countless offers to do documentaries about countless bands that I’ve been in, but I liked this because I was able to really shepherd the whole thing. If you listen to it, there’s a lot of stuff that’s brand new, that you didn’t know.

“It’s a uniquely American story, in a way, that has some very international elements to it.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Vika and Linda Bull on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Vika & Linda Discuss There Most Prolific Year Ever In Lockdown

2020 was meant to be spent touring for Vika & Linda Bull. They were about to head out on the APIA Good Times tour when Covid hit and the plans moved to 2021. They set them thinking about what to do. Now its six months and two albums later with the ‘Anthology’ and the ‘Sunday’ albums.

2 hours ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Eyes TV As His Next Career Choice

Robbie Williams has declared that he wants to reinvigorate his career by becoming a U.S. TV star.

13 hours ago
Oasis Whats The Story Morning Glory
Oasis ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ Turns 25

Oasis will mark the 25th anniversary of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory)’ with a limited edition vinyl picture disc.

3 days ago
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something For Kate Announce Details Of First Album in Eight Years

Something for Kate will released ‘The Modern Medieval’, their first album in eight years in November.

4 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Moves To Switzerland

Robbie Williams has relocated his family to Switzerland in a bid to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

4 days ago
Richard Ashcroft
Richard Ashcroft To Remake Greatest Hits As Acoustic Tracks

Richard Ashcroft has confirmed plans for his next album, and he revealed he's going to record some stripped back versions of "some of the best tunes" from his career.

4 days ago
Erick Morillo
DJ Erick Morillo aka Reel To Real Dead at 49

Erick Morillo, best known for the hit song ‘I Like To Move It’, has been found dead in Miami. He was 49.

5 days ago