 Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons Dies From Coronavirus At Age 92 - Noise11.com
The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons

Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons Dies From Coronavirus At Age 92

by Paul Cashmere on September 23, 2020

in News

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has died from Coronavirus. He was 92.

Tommy was a founding member of New Jersey legends The Four Seasons. The band featured Frankie Valli, Nick Massi and songwriting genius Bob Gaudio. Their story was told in the stage show and movie ‘Jersey Boys’.

The Four Seasons first hit was ‘Sherry’ in 1962. Once the hits were turned on they didn’t stop for the next two decades.

Four Seasons hits included ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘Stay’, ‘Dawn (Go Away)’, ‘Rag Doll’, ‘Let’s Hang On’, ‘Opus 17’, ‘December 1963 (Oh What A Night0’ and ‘Who Loves You’.

Tommy left The Four Seasons in 1965 just before ‘Let’s Hang On’.

In 1990, he, along with Valli, Massi and Gaudio were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were added to the ‘Vocal Group Hall of Fame’ in 1990. Nick Massi died in 2000.

In a statement Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio said, “It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed. We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him”.  

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roy Head
Roy Head Dies Aged 79

Roy Head, best known for his 1965 global hit ‘Treat Her Right’, has died at the age of 79.

17 hours ago
Nick Mason
Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Might Have A No 1 Album In UK This Week

Ava Max and Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason lead an eclectic and extremely close Official Albums Chart Update, with just 1,700 chart sales currently separating the Top 5.

24 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Osbourne’s Quarantine After Jack’s Daughter Tests Covid Positive

Sharon Osbourne was forced to sit out a planned studio return to her TV show The Talk on Monday because she's in quarantine.

1 day ago
Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com
Van Morrison Is A Covidiot It Turns Out

Van Morrison has outed himself as a idiot, a Covidiot to be exact.

4 days ago
JIMI HENDRIX Both Sides of the Sky
Jimi Hendrix Died 50 Years Ago On 18 September 1970

18 September 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Jimi Hendrix.

5 days ago
The Beatles Get Back
The Beatles ‘Get Back’ Book To Be Published In 2021

The Beatles will deliver a new book ‘Get Back’ in 2021 to coincide with the release of the Peter Jackson ‘Get Back’ movie.

6 days ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty is Amused and Confused That Trump Used Fortunate Son At A Rally

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman and songwriter John Fogerty is amusing Trump has used his song ‘Fortunate Son’ at a rally. The song is about rich people who avoided the draft by abusing their privilege.

September 15, 2020