Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons Dies From Coronavirus At Age 92

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has died from Coronavirus. He was 92.

Tommy was a founding member of New Jersey legends The Four Seasons. The band featured Frankie Valli, Nick Massi and songwriting genius Bob Gaudio. Their story was told in the stage show and movie ‘Jersey Boys’.

The Four Seasons first hit was ‘Sherry’ in 1962. Once the hits were turned on they didn’t stop for the next two decades.

Four Seasons hits included ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘Stay’, ‘Dawn (Go Away)’, ‘Rag Doll’, ‘Let’s Hang On’, ‘Opus 17’, ‘December 1963 (Oh What A Night0’ and ‘Who Loves You’.

Tommy left The Four Seasons in 1965 just before ‘Let’s Hang On’.

In 1990, he, along with Valli, Massi and Gaudio were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were added to the ‘Vocal Group Hall of Fame’ in 1990. Nick Massi died in 2000.

In a statement Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio said, “It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed. We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him”.

