Tommy Lee Says He Broke His Ribs Carrying Luggage Down Stairs - Noise11.com

Tommy Lee photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tommy Lee Says He Broke His Ribs Carrying Luggage Down Stairs

by Music-News.com on June 29, 2022

in News

Tommy Lee broke four ribs carrying luggage down uneven stairs at a rental house in Nashville.

Tommy has been unable to play full sets on the band’s stadium tour after suffering the nasty fall, and his wife Brittany Furlan has now revealed how Tommy injured himself.

Furlan told fans on Snapchat: “We were staying at an old rental house in Nashville. It was a cool, old quirky house.

“But the stairs outside were made out of stones, and they were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree. And everything was fine. I actually fell up the stairs a few times getting groceries, but whatever. So, the day that we were leaving Nashville, our driver came and we had all this luggage and he wasn’t helping us; he just stayed in the car. And so Tommy was trying to carry all of our luggage for us. And he fell down these crazy stairs and broke — broke — four ribs. Not fractured, not bruised — broke.”

The comedian said at one point the Lee was struggling to breathe because he was in so much pain.

She continued: “And it was crazy, ’cause I came out and he couldn’t breathe.

“It was really scary. He was on the ground [and] he was gasping for air. And he got on a plane that day still and went and did the rest of rehearsals [for the tour] in Pennsylvania. He went to the hospital in Pennsylvania when we landed and they were, like, ‘You have four broken ribs.’ And they wanted to keep him there, but he did not wanna stay.”

When ‘The Stadium Tour’ – boasting a line-up of Def Leppard, Motley, Poison and Joan Jett – came to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. last week, Tommy threw a full tray of ribs into the crowd to make light of breaking his actual ribs.

Lee joked with the crowd: “For the people that know, here’s a little fucking joke on the whole situation.

“For those of you that don’t know, I brought a couple of unbroken ribs for y’all to throw down on.”

He said: “Let’s fucking party, goddammit. Ribs? How about some fucking ribs?”

music-news.com

